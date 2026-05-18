HBO Max continues expansion in Asia Pacific, launching in Việt Nam next month

HCM CITY — Warner Bros Discovery has recently announced that HBO Max will launch direct-to-consumer in Việt Nam on June 16, 2026, further expanding the brand’s footprint in Asia Pacific.

The global streaming service brings together popular entertainment brands, including HBO, Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, Max Originals and iconic Hollywood movies.

In 2026, subscribers can look forward to streaming new and returning HBO and Max Original series, including the third season of House of the Dragon, premiering June 22, DC Studios’ Lanterns, premiering in August and the highly anticipated first season of the new Harry Potter series, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, debuting at Christmas.

James Gibbons, president at Warner Bros Discovery, APAC said: “The launch of HBO Max in Việt Nam marks the successful completion of our direct-to-consumer rollout across key Southeast Asian markets, and widens the reach of our unparalleled content offering to even more fans in the region.”

At launch, local subscribers can enjoy Oscar-winning movies, such as Sinners and One Battle After Another, culture-defining HBO and Max Originals like The Last of Us, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Game of Thrones and The Pitt and the entire movie collections of Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings.

Fan favorites, such as Friends and The Big Bang Theory, will also be available, alongside family entertainment, including We Bare Bears and Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake.

Korean entertainment fans in the region can also enjoy access to exclusive dramas on HBO Max, from Yumi’s Cells Season three with Kim Go-eun, Filing for Love with Shin Hae-sun and The Legend of Kitchen Soldier with Park Ji-hoon, to the popular series Dear X starring Kim You-jung.

HBO Max will be available for subscription in Vietnam from June 16 through www.hbomax.com. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

HBO GO will cease distribution across Việt Nam on June 15, 2026. — BIZHUB