 VEEW 2026 to push the national event and exhibition industry to higher level

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Event & Exhibition Week (VEEW) 2026 will be a large-scale series of activities designed to create a comprehensive platform for the exhibition, events and entertainment ecosystem across the country.

Driven by demand for marketing, trade, entertainment and experiences, the sector is booming but the market still remains fragmented, lacking a central hub of sufficient scale to connect businesses, share knowledge, promote trade and jointly build a long-term vision for the entire industry.

VEEW 2026, with a message of Shaping Việt Nam’s Experience Economy, is set to be an annual rendezvous for businesses, tech providers, venues, organisers, the service industry, managment bodies, training institutes and the event and exhibition-related community.

The event will take place at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre (VEC) featuring a series of conferences, professional workshops, technology demonstrations, a three-day exhibition and a range of entertainment events from July 31 to August 2 in Đông Anh, Hà Nội.

Lê Quốc Vinh, Chairman and CEO of Le Bros and head of the organising committee, said: "We expect the VEEW 2026 to attract international organisers, exhibitors, and partners. Several programmes and projects with international elements, such as the Wedtech Show, are also expected to showcase new products, solutions and models at the event."

"This is one of VEEW's key objectives: not only to connect domestic entities, but also to expand opportunities for trade, product introductions and international cooperation in the fields of events, exhibitions and entertainment.

"We also connect with partners who possess creative assets, products, technologies, experiential models and programmes with unique appeal. We hope that more partners, businesses and innovators will know about our VEEW and proactively participate and contribute to the event."

At the three-day event, a programme entitled Non Sông Gấm Vóc - Một Dải Việt Nam - Muôn Sắc - Một Dòng (The National Beautiful Landscape - A Strip of Việt Nam - A Multitude of Colours - One Flow) will be a highlight.

This is a multi-sensory journey that combines cuisine, sound, light, performances, technology and interactive spaces to tell stories of Việt Nam’s history, culture and national spirit through a contemporary lens.

The programme is designed to enhance audience interaction and guide attendees through the country’s diverse cultural regions, creating an immersive cultural experience.

Among the featured activities and exhibitions are immersive spaces recreating the distinct atmospheres of Việt Nam’s Northern, Central and Southern regions, alongside themed areas such as the Great Forest, Life & People, and the Quintessence of Việt Nam.

These spaces will host artisans performing traditional art forms including quan họ (love duets), chèo (traditional opera), xẩm (blind buskers’ singing), nhã nhạc cung đình (royal court music), and bài chòi (a performance art that combines music, poetry, acting, painting and literature) accompanied by sound-and-light showcases and regional cuisine demonstrations.

Other events include Education Day, which will focus on high-level leadership forums, in-depth workshops, policy roundtables and networking between experts and businesses.

The Business & Tech Day will emphasise the role of commerce through activities such as specialized business networking sessions, industry seminars, technology demonstrations, and the VECA Awards & Industry Gala, Việt Nam's first professional award in the field of exhibitions and event.

The Innovation & Youth Day will be a space for start-ups, schools, students and activities focused on career orientation, innovation, and developing young human resources for the industry.

The Việt Nam - International Business & Investment Networking Conference 2026 will be held in the VEEW 2026 framework to strengthen business connections, expand trade value and attract international cooperation.

The Global Fashion Week with three nights of international fashion shows and WedTech Show – a space for showcasing and experiencing sound and lighting technology and wedding solutions and services will be two of key events.

The Việt Nam Culinary Arts and Vocational Training Association (VICA) will organise culinary activities to create memorable experiences and expand connections between attendees.

"VEEW can be considered as a 'many in one' model. Instead of separate programmes, VEEW creates a space where activities can complement, intertwine, and resonate with each other," said Vinh.

"For example, the Wedtech is not only for those interested in the wedding industry, but event organisers can find new technologies, solutions, suppliers and ideas. Similarly, exhibition visitors can also be interested in art shows, performances or cultural experiences taking place in the same space.

"What sets VEEW apart from many conventional exhibitions is that every activity is part of a unified whole coordinated by a single organising committee, sharing space, resources, and a common vision. This allows VEEW to create a diverse, colourful experience that remains structured, controlled, and offers genuine networking value."

With a five to 10 year vision, the VEEW is oriented towards developing into a large-scale annual event for the exhibition and event organising industry, while contributing to enhancing Việt Nam's position as a MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) and experiential economy destination in the region. — VNS