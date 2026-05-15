Vietnamese silk masterpiece sells for more than $1.2 million

HÀ NỘI — A 1932 painting by Vietnamese artist Nam Sơn has fetched more than US$1.2 million at a live auction held by the French auction house Aguttes.

The silk piece, Vêtement Sacré De La Pagoda (Sacred Attire of the Pagoda), sold for 1,062,720 euros, far surpassing its estimate of 300,000–500,000 euros at the auction Painters of Asia: Modern Vietnamese Art on May 13.

Measuring 63.8cm by 82.5cm, the piece was created with ink and colours on silk and bears the painter’s signature and date in the lower corners. The painting depicts a quiet worship space. At its centre, a young woman sits before an altar, seemingly sewing a monk’s robe. Yet her gaze drifts away from her hands, her expression contemplative, adding a layer of emotional depth to the serene scene.

According to fine arts researcher Ngô Kim Khôi, this is one of Nam Sơn’s most important works, produced during a period when he had reached full artistic maturity in silk painting.

“The interplay of light, colour and stillness in the composition moves the viewer deeply. The work also has a well‑documented provenance: it was held by the French Ministry of Colonies in 1933 before entering a private French collection, where it has remained ever since,” he said.

Nam Sơn (1890–1973), born Nguyễn Văn Thọ in Hà Nội, is recognised as a foundational figure of modern Vietnamese art. Together with French painter Victor Tardieu, he co‑founded the École des Beaux‑Arts de l’Indochine (now is the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts), which nurtured generations of leading Vietnamese artists.

As a teacher, he encouraged students to draw on national identity through traditional materials such as lacquer, silk and water‑based pigments, and to explore themes rooted in folk culture. He played a pivotal role in training many of the great names of Vietnamese fine arts, including Lê Phổ, Mai Trung Thứ, Vũ Cao Đàm and Nguyễn Gia Trí – all of whom have achieved million‑dollar results at international auctions in recent years.

Over his career, Nam Sơn created around 400 works across diverse media, from oil and silk to watercolour and Chinese ink.

The May 13 auction also featured works by other notable Vietnamese painters, including Vũ Cao Đàm, Lê Phổ, Lê Văn Đệ, Mai Trung Thứ, Hoàng Tích Chu, Trần Đắc and Vũ Đình Ngọc. — VNS