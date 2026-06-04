VPBank partners with Taptap Send to capture multi-billion-dollar remittance flows into Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) and Taptap Send on Wednesday officially entered into a strategic partnership to expand inbound remittance services to Việt Nam.

The collaboration enables individual customers in Việt Nam to receive international money transfers quickly, conveniently and free of charge.

Under the agreement, VPBank and Taptap Send will jointly roll out a fast and seamless remittance solution for over 30 million VPBank customers, as well as individuals across Việt Nam.

A key advantage of the service lies in its fast, automated transaction processing and 24/7 support, thus easing the common pain points of cross-border transactions for customers, particularly time zone differences, extended processing times due to differing public holidays and foreign exchange risks.

Customers receiving funds via VPBank will enjoy zero receiving fees and convenient transaction tracking and inquiry services whenever needed.

As demand for international money transfers and remittance services continues to rise, transaction speed and convenience have become increasingly important factors in the customer financial experience.

The partnership with Taptap Send allows VPBank to further expand its high-utility service offerings and strengthen its capabilities in transaction banking, particularly in international remittances.

This collaboration also reflects VPBank’s direction in continuously expanding partnerships with well-established domestic and international institutions.

By combining banking expertise, technology capabilities and global payment networks, VPBank is progressively enhancing its financial ecosystem, enabling more than 30 million customers to access more integrated financial solutions instead of relying on multiple providers for different needs.

This also serves as a foundation for the bank to strengthen its international market presence, while reinforcing its image as a dynamic financial institution capable of effectively connecting with global partners.

Taptap Send has previously established strategic partnerships with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)-invested member banks in other countries, such as RCBC in the Philippines. The partnership with VPBank marks the next phase of Taptap Send’s global expansion strategy in the remittance sector.

This collaboration also paves the way for future opportunities with SMBC through its invested financial institutions in other key markets, including Indonesia and India.

Kamijo Hiroki, VPBank’s deputy CEO and head of the Foreign Direct Investment and Transaction Banking Division, said: “Our partnership with Taptap Send marks another step forward in VPBank’s strategy to expand its international payment solutions.

"We believe that by collaborating with reputable partners with strong technological capabilities, VPBank will continue to better serve customers, especially in meeting their growing international transaction needs.”

General Manager Southeast Asia at Taptap Send Maxime Chaury said: “We are delighted to partner with VPBank, a bank with a solid operating platform and an extensive customer network in Việt Nam.

"The combination of Taptap Send’s technological capabilities and VPBank’s service ecosystem will provide users with a faster, more convenient and more reliable international money transfer experience.”

Over the years, remittances have remained an important source of capital for Việt Nam’s economy. In 2025, remittance inflows to Việt Nam were estimated at approximately US$18 billion, up $2 billion compared to 2024.

By expanding its international remittance channels, VPBank is well positioned to capture a greater share of these important capital flows, better serve customer needs and contribute to channelling overseas resources into domestic economic development.

VPBank is one of Việt Nam’s leading joint stock commercial banks, with a broad ecosystem spanning banking, consumer finance, securities, insurance and digital banking.

As of the end of the first quarter of the year, VPBank served more than 30 million customers and recorded consolidated total assets exceeding VNĐ1.37 quadrillion.

Taptap Send is a cross-border remittance service provider that enables users to send money home to Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America quickly and at low cost.

Since launching in 2018, Taptap Send has moved billions of dollars and is trusted by millions of customers worldwide. Today, the company serves more than 15 million people across over 30 countries.

Taptap Send operates in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, UAE and across the European Union, enabling users to send money to over 70 destinations globally. — VNS