Đà Nẵng Airport to begin $376 million expansion project  

ĐÀ NẴNG – The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) plans to expand Đà Nẵng International Airport Terminal 1 (T1) to increase the airport's capacity to 30 million passengers by 2050.

An ACV representative said the expansion project will be built on an area of 9.6ha, with an investment of more than VNĐ9.9 trillion (US$376 million).

It said the T1 expansion project will be among a series of key infrastructure investments helping the airport become a smart international logistics centre in Việt Nam and Asia.

Previously, ACV began construction on a new cargo terminal with an investment of $24 million. The new cargo facility will be the first fully automatic operation in central Việt Nam, and aims to handle 100,000 tonnes of cargo per year, according to ACV.

The airport has also been working to improve services at its current Terminal 1 to a four-star standard.

At a meeting with the Đà Nẵng City People’s Committee, ACV also confirmed the start date for a VNĐ200 billion ($7.6 million) project to upgrade and expand six new parking areas capable of storing ICAO Aerodrome reference Code C aircraft, which will begin on September 2.

Last month, the airport's Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company kicked off a major expansion project for its international Terminal 2, with total investment of $58 million.

Đà Nẵng International Airport is the first in Việt Nam with completely automated services for passengers from check-in to boarding, including the Auto Gate, an automatic immigration declaration system, self-service bag drop, self-check-in kiosks, auto-boarding gate, video call kiosks and multi-language information search screens.

Of the airport's 24 direct air routes, 16 are international, with around 112 flights hosted per day.

The airport was listed among the 100 best in the world in 2024 by UK–based aviation consultancy Skytrax. Routes Asia 2024 also ranked the airport among the top five capable of hosting 4-20 million passengers per year.

ACV Đà Nẵng said it has been cooperating with software firm AIAIVN to launch a chatbot that can support passengers in 50 languages. VNS

Đà Nẵng has proposed a $10 billion investment to upgrade the current international Chu Lai Airport to serve increasing demand due to tourism, investment and logistics growth through 2050.

In cooperation with Orbis, the world’s only flying eye hospital and a globally recognised non-profit, ACV plans to start a Flying Eye Hospital at Đà Nẵng International Airport later this year.

ACV Đà Nẵng, in conjunction with the local Military Hospital C17, also provides emergency medical services for urgent transport and response actions on flights at Đà Nẵng International Airport.