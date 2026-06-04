New business registrations jump 42 per cent during Jan-May

HÀ NỘI — A sharp rise in new business registrations has been seen in the first five months of 2026, underscoring strong entrepreneurial activity despite a continued wave of market exits, government data showed on Thursday.

Nearly 94,800 enterprises were newly established between January and May, with a combined registered capital of VNĐ1,066 trillion (US$41 billion), according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

The number of newly registered firms rose 42.1 per cent from a year earlier, while registered capital jumped 64.8 per cent.

Together with nearly 47,800 businesses that resumed operations, more than 142,600 enterprises entered the market in the first five months of the year, up 27.6 per cent from a year earlier.

In May alone, more than 17,000 enterprises were established with registered capital exceeding VNĐ280.9 trillion and nearly 75,900 registered employees.

The services sector accounted for the largest share of new registrations, with nearly 70,600 firms, up 38.7 per cent year-on-year, followed by industry and construction with about 23,300 enterprises, up 52.7 per cent year-on-year.

New businesses in agriculture, forestry and fisheries rose 56 per cent from a year earlier, although the sector remained relatively small.

Despite the surge in business creation, market consolidation continued.

A total of 129,300 enterprises withdrew from the market in the first five months, up 15.8 per cent from the same period last year.

More than 19,000 companies completed dissolution procedures during the period, nearly doubling from a year earlier.

The sharpest increases in business closures were recorded in real estate, wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing and construction.

The Ministry of Finance said it would continue efforts to improve the business environment through administrative reforms, lower compliance costs and measures to ease access to land, financing and skilled labour.

Officials said support policies would also focus on helping household businesses transition into formal enterprises and enabling small- and medium-sized firms to expand and improve management capabilities. — BIZHUB/VNS