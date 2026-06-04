Fruit and vegetable exports hit nearly $3 billion in five months

HÀ NỘI — Fruit and vegetable exports rose sharply in the first five months of 2026, driven by strong shipments of fresh and frozen durian and a growing share of processed products, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Export revenue was estimated at US$614.8 million in May, up 15.1 per cent from April and down just 0.3 per cent from a year earlier.

Cumulative exports in the January-May period reached nearly $3 billion, an increase of 29.4 per cent from the same period last year.

The ministry's Plant Production and Protection Department said the country is entering the peak harvest season for major fruits including durian, lychee, mango and coconut, with abundant supplies expected to support export growth in the second and third quarters.

The export structure has also shifted towards higher-value products, with processed fruit and vegetable products accounting for 35.8 per cent of total export value in the first four months of 2026, up from 29.3 per cent a year earlier, preliminary customs data showed.

Exports to China through officially approved channels continued to expand, with fresh and frozen durian remaining the sector's top export earner.

The value of fresh and frozen durian exports reached more than $293 million in the first four months of the year, up 59.7 per cent year-on-year, supported by off-season production, the approval of additional growing-area codes and the implementation of a protocol allowing frozen durian exports to China.

The nuts segment also posted strong growth, with pistachio exports rising more than 204 per cent from a year earlier to $224.6 million.

Exports of coconuts and processed coconut products totalled $198.4 million, up 15 per cent year-on-year, making them the fourth-largest export category in the sector.

Dragon fruit, jackfruit and passion fruit also benefited from steady demand in China, the US and South Korea.

Việt Nam and China recently signed a protocol on phytosanitary requirements for exporting fresh pomelos and lemons from Việt Nam to China, following technical negotiations that began in 2019, the department said.

The agreement is expected to facilitate greater market access for Vietnamese fruit and reflects efforts by both countries to strengthen agricultural trade through formal export channels and compliance with international standards.

In April, Việt Nam also exported its first shipment of fresh pomelos to Australia by air, marking another step in expanding access to high-standard international markets, according to the ministry. — BIZHUB/VNS