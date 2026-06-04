Việt Nam’s hi-tech exports surpass 50% as startup ranking hits record

HÀ NỘI — Hi-tech products accounted for 50.76 per cent of Việt Nam’s total exports in the first quarter, reported the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Notably, Việt Nam climbed five places to rank 50th globally in StartupBlink’s Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2026, its highest position ever.

The domestic innovation ecosystem continued to expand, with 963 sci-tech enterprises, 20 sci-tech exchanges and 37 innovation centres operating across 26 out of the 34 cities and provinces nationwide.

On digital transformation, the rate of fully online administrative procedures reached 50.2 per cent in May. The digital economy contributed an estimated 14.02 per cent of GDP in 2025, equivalent to about US$72.1 billion.

Việt Nam also held its position among the world’s leading countries for telecom infrastructure. Mobile broadband speeds hit 207.3 Mbps and fixed broadband averaged 287.33 Mbps, placing the country 11th globally in both categories.

To date, Việt Nam has recorded 110.5 million mobile broadband subscriptions, including 24.29 million 5G users, alongside 25.62 million fixed broadband subscriptions. Postal service revenue in May was estimated at VNĐ8.5 trillion, up 30 per cent from a year earlier.

May saw several key diplomatic and science events, including the Việt Nam–India Innovation Forum in New Delhi attended by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, talks between Việt Nam and Sri Lanka on cooperation in 6G, drones and satellite technology, and the third meeting of the Government Steering Committee on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation. — VNA/VNS