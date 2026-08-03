Talented contestants cook of in Top Chef Việt Nam 2026

HÀ NỘI — Top Chef Việt Nam is back in the fourth season promising more talented chefs and storytelling dishes while promoting Vietnamese cuisine stronger to the world.

Top Chef is an American reality competition television series. The show features chefs competing against each other in culinary challenges.

The contest has been produced in more than 30 counties. After three seasons in Việt Nam, it is said to be one of the best reality shows about culinary with wide reach, helping to introduce Vietnamese cuisine and related products to both domestic and international audiences.

Speaking at the show announcement, Nguyễn Quốc Kỳ, chairman of the Việt Nam Culinary Association, said that Top Chef Việt Nam was a not only a culinary contest but also an event to spread national agricultural products, culture and identities of Việt Nam.

The 2026 edition features journeys to the honour of chefs through their technical skills, creativity and ability to reinterpret Vietnamese cuisine for international audiences in the programme's kitchen.

Earlier, the qualification was broadcast on June 22 when the organisers tested 40 chefs who were selected from hundreds of applications. After six challenges, the best 14 were finalised.

Many of them are young and head chefs of renowned hotels and restaurants. Some of them grabbed medals from international culinary contests.

Judges said the finalists were selected not only for their culinary skills but also for their personal journeys, passion for gastronomy and distinctive cooking styles. Outstanding dishes required creativity, quality ingredients and technical excellence to deliver memorable dining experiences.

Themed Bringing Vietnamese Cuisine to the World's Dining Table, the contest includes 12 episodes through four rounds of Quick Fire, Elimination, Judges Table and Cook Off.

In each episode, contestants will tackle challenges inspired by Việt Nam's rich culinary heritage, local ingredients, agricultural products, street food, family meals and regional specialties. In addition to cooking skills, participants will be judged on creativity, storytelling and cultural understanding, with each dish expected to reflect the people, region and traditions behind it.

They will be under eyes of judge board including Nguyễn Thị Kim Oanh, founder of Wrap & Roll and One River; Alain Nguyễn, chairman of HCM City Culinary Association, Peter Cường Franklin, founder of Ănăn Saigon; Sakal Pheoung, chairman of Disciples d'Escoffier Vietnam; Valentin Trần, CEO of ANDROS Vietnam along with guest judges from businesses in the restaurant, retail, and food sectors.

The champion will receive a bonus of VNĐ200 million and opportunities to train at international culinary schools and present Việt Nam in global contests.

Two runners-up will pocket VNĐ100 million each and the fourth- and fifth-placed chefs will take VNĐ20 million each.

Winners of individual challenge will also earn bonuses from sponsors.

Judge Alain Nguyễn, who has spent more than three decades promoting Vietnamese cuisine abroad, said he hopes the programme will discover a new generation of culinary ambassadors to continue introducing Việt Nam's food culture to international audiences.

Lê Hạnh, a representative of the show's producer, said the new season came at an opportune time as Vietnamese cuisine was enjoying unprecedented international recognition and local chefs have more opportunities to compete globally than ever.

Việt Nam currently ranks 16th among the world's top 100 cuisines in the latest TasteAtlas rankings, up three places from 2024 and six from 2023.

Meanwhile, Travel + Leisure has described Vietnamese cuisine as "exceptional" and listed Việt Nam among the leading destinations for travellers seeking cultural experiences through food.

Vietnamese restaurants and chefs have also gained increasing recognition from prestigious international organisations and rankings, including the Michelin Guide and Asia's 50 Best Restaurants. Such achievements have inspired chefs to innovate, raise professional standards and further promote Việt Nam's culinary identity worldwide.

The show is air on VTV3 every Monday evening starting from August 3. — VNS