What makes Dubai visitors say Phú Quốc “far exceeded expectations”?

PHÚ QUỐC — Five-star hotels for around US$80 per night, crystal-clear beaches, fresh tropical fruits, and dazzling nightly fireworks. Those were the experiences that led Jabir Samuels, a travel content creator based in Dubai, to admit that his week-long holiday in Phú Quốc, An Giang Province, had “far exceeded every expectation”.

According to USA Today, Jabir Samuels is a travel content creator with a large social media following who regularly shares his experiences from renowned destinations around the world. During his trip to Phú Quốc in July, he stayed at a five-star hotel for around $80 per night, including a room with a private balcony and breakfast.

By day, he spent his time exploring the island’s crystal-clear beaches and tasting tropical fruits such as măng cụt (mangosteen) for the first time. As night fell, spectacular fireworks displays along the coast became the perfect finale to each day of discovery on Pearl Island.

What impressed Jabir Samuels was not only the island’s natural beauty but also the exceptional value for money. “Phú Quốc is more affordable than most islands, yet you don’t have to compromise on quality to enjoy those prices,” he told USA Today.

His impression aligns with Expedia’s latest recognition, which included Phú Quốc among its Top 10 Islands of 2026. According to Expedia, searches for island holidays this year have increased by 55 per cent compared to the same period last year. Amid this growing trend, Phú Quốc has emerged as one of the destinations recording the strongest growth in traveler interest.

Interest in Pearl Island has risen by 25 per cent, while mentions across social media have surged by as much as 235 per cent. Expedia describes Phú Quốc as a standout destination for the growing trend of “affordable luxury,” where travellers can enjoy quality accommodation and a wide range of experiences at competitive prices.

While Phú Quốc was once primarily known for its turquoise waters, white-sand beaches, and beachfront resorts, the island is now attracting visitors with a full-day journey of experiences stretching from morning until night, rather than simply offering a traditional beach holiday.

In the island’s south, visitors can begin the day relaxing on Khem Beach and Bãi Sao before boarding the world’s longest three-wire cable car to Hòn Thơm Island. They can then continue the adventure at Aquatopia Water Park, home to the world’s first next-generation water slides.

As the sun sets, the experiences continue with multimedia productions such as Symphony of the Sea and Kiss of the Sea, followed by two nightly fireworks displays at Sunset Town. These evening entertainment offerings have become one of the key factors distinguishing Phú Quốc from many other island destinations in the region, while encouraging visitors to stay longer and explore more.

Alongside the continuous introduction of new tourism products, Phú Quốc is also investing heavily in infrastructure in preparation for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027. Phú Quốc International Airport is being expanded, while new hotels, resorts, and service facilities are under development, with the goal of transforming Pearl Island into an international hub for tourism, events, and business.

From being a familiar holiday destination for domestic travellers, Phú Quốc is steadily making its mark on the global tourism map. Praise from international visitors, recognition from leading travel platforms, and an increasingly comprehensive tourism ecosystem are creating fresh opportunities for Pearl Island to continue its remarkable growth in the years ahead. — VNA/VNS