Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

National Assembly approves Nguyễn Tiến Hải as Minister of Home Affairs

August 03, 2026 - 21:51
The NA held a secret ballot on the appointment and later adopted a resolution approving Nguyễn Tiến Hải as Minister of Home Affairs. The resolution was passed with 483 votes in favour out of 484 deputies participating in the electronic vote, accounting for 96.60 per cent of those present.
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn (right) presents flowers to congratulate new Minister of Home Affairs Nguyễn Tiến Hải. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 16th National Assembly (NA) on Monday approved the appointment of Nguyễn Tiến Hải as Minister of Home Affairs for the 2026–31 term during the opening day of its first extraordinary session.

According to a press release from the National Assembly Office, the National Assembly, chaired by NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, approved Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng’s proposal to relieve Đỗ Thanh Bình of his post as Minister of Home Affairs for the 2026–31 term to take on a new assignment.

A corresponding resolution was passed with 477 of the 478 participating deputies, or 95.40 per cent of those present.

Lawmakers then considered and adopted the PM's proposal on appointing Nguyễn Tiến Hải, a member of the Party Central Committee and acting Minister of Home Affairs, as Minister of Home Affairs for the 2026–31 term.

The NA subsequently held a secret ballot on the appointment and later adopted a resolution approving Nguyễn Tiến Hải as Minister of Home Affairs. The resolution was passed with 483 votes in favour out of 484 deputies participating in the electronic vote, accounting for 96.60 per cent of those present. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Legislation must pave the way for development: NA leader

For the National Assembly, success should not be measured simply by completing the legislative agenda, but by improving the quality of every law and resolution so that each legal instrument effectively addresses institutional obstacles and generates momentum for growth, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said on Sunday.
Politics & Law

33rd Diplomatic Conference: Top leader's broad directions provide fresh impetus for new stage of development

The comprehensive and insightful directions laid out by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm at the opening of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference on August 1 have provided important orientations and identifying key issues for discussion during the conference to formulate concrete action plans for Việt Nam's foreign affairs in the coming period, remarked Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom