National Assembly approves Nguyễn Tiến Hải as Minister of Home Affairs

HÀ NỘI — The 16th National Assembly (NA) on Monday approved the appointment of Nguyễn Tiến Hải as Minister of Home Affairs for the 2026–31 term during the opening day of its first extraordinary session.

According to a press release from the National Assembly Office, the National Assembly, chaired by NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, approved Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng’s proposal to relieve Đỗ Thanh Bình of his post as Minister of Home Affairs for the 2026–31 term to take on a new assignment.

A corresponding resolution was passed with 477 of the 478 participating deputies, or 95.40 per cent of those present.

Lawmakers then considered and adopted the PM's proposal on appointing Nguyễn Tiến Hải, a member of the Party Central Committee and acting Minister of Home Affairs, as Minister of Home Affairs for the 2026–31 term.

The NA subsequently held a secret ballot on the appointment and later adopted a resolution approving Nguyễn Tiến Hải as Minister of Home Affairs. The resolution was passed with 483 votes in favour out of 484 deputies participating in the electronic vote, accounting for 96.60 per cent of those present. — VNA/VNS