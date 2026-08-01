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Home Politics & Law

Congratulations sent to Switzerland on National Day

August 01, 2026 - 21:30
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm on August 1 sent a congratulatory message to President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin on the occasion of the 735th National Day of Switzerland (August 1, 1291 – 2026).

 

Illustrative image. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm on August 1 sent a congratulatory message to President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin on the occasion of the 735th National Day of Switzerland (August 1, 1291 – 2026).

On the same day, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn extended congratulations to President of the Council of States Stefan Engler and President of the National Council Pierre-André Page.

Also on August 1, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung sent a congratulatory message to head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis. — VNA/VNS

 

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