Decision 604/QD-TTg: revised strategy on science, technology and innovation through 2030 approved with ambitious targets (Part 2)

DECISION No. 604/QD-TTg of April 2, 2026

Approving the adjusted and supplemented Strategy for development of science, technology and innovation through 2030

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IV. BREAKTHROUGH SOLUTIONS

1. Breakthroughs in institutions and mechanisms for management of science, technology and innovation

a/ To review, revise, supplement and comprehensively improve mechanisms and policies for the development of science, technology and innovation in the direction of regarding the development of strategic technologies, strategic technology products, the capacity to master core technologies and commercialisation capabilities as the centre; to establish centralised management mechanisms for strategic technology programmes in order to ensure unified management and avoid duplicate allocation of resources.

b/ To restructure science, technology and innovation programmes, concentrating resources on fields with significant spillover effects while ensuring balanced and comprehensive development; to establish a unified and intelligent governance model based on digital platforms, enhancing transparency and minimising overlaps in task management.

c/ To strongly shift implementation mechanisms towards order placement, direct assignment, funding and lump-sum financing based on output (final products), particularly for strategic technology tasks.

d/ To vigorously implement regulatory sandbox mechanisms for new technologies, products and business models, giving priority to the fields of artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, digital assets, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, biomedical technologies, new energy, new materials and marine technologies.

dd/ To give priority to public procurement, public order placement and technology service outsourcing for “Make in Viet Nam” products that satisfy technical requirements and national security requirements.

e/ To improve mechanisms for the protection, exploitation and benefit-sharing of intellectual assets and research outcomes generated from the state budget, thereby facilitating the participation of lead organisations, research groups, enterprises and investors in technology commercialisation.

2. Breakthroughs in financial mechanisms and resource mobilisation

a/ The proportion of annual state budget expenditure for science, technology and innovation may be flexibly adjusted in conformity with practical development requirements, of which at least 15% of state budget expenditure for scientific activities shall be allocated for research on strategic technologies.

b/ To establish and operate a Strategic Industry Development Investment Fund or supplement the functions of existing funds (the National Foundation for Science and Technology Development and the National Technology Innovation Fund) in order to concentrate resources on the design, manufacture and mastery of essential core technologies, digital technology products and strategic technology products.

c/ To strengthen the mechanism whereby the State proactively places orders to address major challenges of the nation and programmes and tasks associated with strategic technologies. To concentrate resources on large-scale programmes and projects with specific products and identified application addresses, and the participation of enterprises, research institutes and universities.

d/ To promote the mobilisation of social investment; to improve the legal framework for non-budget venture capital funds; to encourage enterprises to co-finance at least 30% of the funding for technology application tasks.

dd/ To implement exceptional incentive mechanisms in tax, credit and market support for leading enterprises, digital technology enterprises and strategic technology enterprises.

e/ To apply controlled risk-acceptance mechanisms in scientific research and technology development; to encourage experimentation with new ideas and breakthrough technologies.

3. Implementing mechanisms for monitoring, evaluation and adjustment of the Strategy

a/ To organise the implementation of the Strategy in the direction of associating science, technology and innovation programmes and tasks with addressing major challenges of the nation, sectors, regions and localities; to give priority to tasks that have specific products, identified application addresses, commercialisation potential and enterprise participation.

b/ To develop a set of indicators for monitoring and evaluating the implementation of the Strategy by four groups: inputs, outputs, outcomes and impacts, focusing on key performance indicators (KPIs) concerning the mastery of core technologies and strategic technologies, localisation rates, added value, numbers of participating enterprises, auxiliary enterprises and strong research groups, publication rates, intellectual property rates, application rates, commercialisation rates, the capacity to meet domestic market demand, and export potential.

c/ To conduct evaluations and reviews and, on that basis, adjust task lists, policies and mechanisms, and resource allocation as suitable to practical requirements.

d/ To link implementation results of the Strategy with the accountability of in-charge agencies, coordinating agencies and heads of agencies; to use implementation results of the Strategy as a basis for evaluating annual and periodical task performance.

Article 2. Organisation of implementation

1. The Ministry of Science and Technology shall:

a/ Assume the prime responsibility for formulating an action plan for implementation of the Strategy; guide, urge and inspect ministries, sectors and localities in implementing the Strategy; and develop a monitoring, supervision and evaluation system and annually report thereon to the Prime Minister.

b/ Assume the prime responsibility for formulating, and organising the implementation of, national science, technology and innovation programmes, schemes and tasks in conformity with the Strategy; and strengthen interdisciplinary coordination mechanisms in implementing national science, technology and innovation programmes and strategic technology development tasks.

c/ Assume the prime responsibility for proposing estimates of state budget expenditure for science, technology and innovation; and coordinate with the Ministry of Finance in summarising and submitting such estimates to competent authorities for decision.

d/ Assume the prime responsibility for reviewing, and proposing amendments and supplements to, or promulgating according to its competence, mechanisms, policies and management instruments for effective implementation of the Strategy.

dd/ Assume the prime responsibility for proposing lists of strategic technologies prioritised for development in each period; and organise the mid-term review for the 2026-2028 period and the final review in 2030.

2. The Ministry of Finance shall:

a/ Assume the prime responsibility for balancing and allocating annual state budget funds for science, technology and innovation in accordance with regulations.

b/ Assume the prime responsibility for, and coordinate with the Ministry of Science and Technology in, formulating mechanisms and policies to attract and encourage foreign-invested enterprises to establish research and development centres, headquarters and ecosystems in Vietnam.

3. The Ministry of Education and Training shall:

a/ Assume the prime responsibility for, and coordinate in, training human resources for science, technology and innovation within the education system; and develop universities into strong research centres.

b/ Intensify STEM and STEAM training and training of engineers, digital technology experts, strategic technology experts and highly qualified human resources associated with national development requirements.

4. The Ministry of Home Affairs shall:

Assume the prime responsibility for, and coordinate in, reviewing and improving mechanisms concerning organisational structures, personnel, job positions, and policies on attraction, employment and remuneration of personnel engaged in science, technology and innovation activities.

5. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall:

Assume the prime responsibility for, and coordinate in, promoting international cooperation and connecting experts, scientists, overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and international partners in the implementation of the Strategy.

6. Ministries, ministerial-level agencies, government-attached agencies, and provincial-level People’s Committees shall:

a/ Concretise the objectives, tasks and solutions set in the Strategy in strategies, master plans and 5-year and annual plans of their respective sectors, fields and localities.

b/ Directly organise the performance of tasks within their management scope; allocate resources, conduct inspection and supervision, and take responsibility for implementation results.

c/ Conduct annual assessments of implementation and submit reports thereon to the Ministry of Science and Technology before December 15 for summarisation and reporting to the Prime Minister.

7. Research institutes, universities, science and technology organisations and enterprises shall:

a/ Proactively formulate plans and action programmes and organise the implementation of the Strategy within the ambit of their functions and tasks and in accordance with law.

b/ Promote linkages among research institutes, universities and enterprises; intensify the commercialisation of research outcomes; develop spin-off enterprises and spin-out enterprises; and increase investment in research and development.

8. Socio-political organisations, socio-professional organisations, economic organisations, social organisations and other organisations shall:

Within the ambit of their functions and tasks, proactively and actively participate in the implementation of the Strategy; conduct communication activities and social supervision and mobilise lawful resources for the development of science, technology and innovation.

Article 3. Implementation provisions

This Decision takes effect on the date of its signing and replaces the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 569/QD-TTg of May 11, 2022, promulgating the Strategy for development of science, technology and innovation through 2030.

Ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, heads of government-attached agencies, Chairpersons of provincial-level People’s Committees, and related organisations and individuals shall implement this Decision.-

For the Prime Minister

Deputy Prime Minister

NGUYEN CHI DUNG

<Source: Official Gazette Nos 44-48/2026>

(See Part 1: https://vietnamnews.vn/politics-laws/1796343/decision-604-qd-ttg-approving-revised-strategy-for-development-of-science-technology-and-innovation-through-2030-part-1.html)