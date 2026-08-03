Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Villages, residential groups cut by 46.33 per cent after restructuring: Government’s press briefing

August 03, 2026 - 18:57
The process was carried out in a serious, synchronous, transparent and democratic manner, securing broad consensus among officials, Party members and the public while keeping the political environment stable and neighbourhoods safe.
Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyễn Thị Hà at the Government’s regular July press briefing. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has cut the number of villages and residential groups nationwide by 46.33 per cent, eliminating 41,511 units to bring the total down to 48,078 from 89,589, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyễn Thị Hà told the Government’s regular July press briefing in Hà Nội on Monday.

All 34 provinces and cities have completed the administrative restructuring under the Politburo and Government’s orders, she said.

The process was carried out in a serious, synchronous, transparent and democratic manner, securing broad consensus among officials, Party members and the public while keeping the political environment stable and neighborhoods safe.

The shake-up didn’t just cut numbers but also created larger management units. More villages and residential groups now meet regulatory standards, and the problem of tiny, scattered clusters has been largely fixed, Hà noted.

At the same time, it left untouched communities with distinct historical, cultural, ethnic and religious identities, national defence – security sensitivities, and those in unique geographic areas.

Localities also merged Party organisations, Việt Nam Fatherland Front chapters and socio-political bodies. Part-time civil servants at the commune, village and cluster levels had their benefits and employment policies settled in a timely and coordinated way.

Offices, records and equipment were handed over so that the newly formed villages and residential groups could begin work right away, without disrupting grassroots political systems or daily life, according to the official.

The entire reorganisation hit its targets and timeline as laid out in the Politburo’s Conclusion 34-KL/TW. It made grassroots apparatus leaner, lifted the efficiency of the political system and reinforced communities’ ability to govern themselves.

It also restructured and upgraded part-time grassroots staff, prioritising those with credibility, competence, strong qualifications and digital skills to better handle the demands of local governance in the new period, Hà said. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Legislation must pave the way for development: NA leader

For the National Assembly, success should not be measured simply by completing the legislative agenda, but by improving the quality of every law and resolution so that each legal instrument effectively addresses institutional obstacles and generates momentum for growth, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said on Sunday.
Politics & Law

33rd Diplomatic Conference: Top leader's broad directions provide fresh impetus for new stage of development

The comprehensive and insightful directions laid out by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm at the opening of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference on August 1 have provided important orientations and identifying key issues for discussion during the conference to formulate concrete action plans for Việt Nam's foreign affairs in the coming period, remarked Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom