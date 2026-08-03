Agro-forestry-aquatic product exports rise nearly 12 per cent in July

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam agro-forestry-aquatic product exports were estimated at US$6.67 billion in July 2026, up 1.3 per cent from the previous month and 11.9 per cent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

In the first seven months of 2026, the country's total exports of agro-forestry-aquatic products reached nearly $42.8 billion, up 7.5 per cent from the same period last year.

Agricultural products generated almost $22.2 billion in export revenue, up 2.4 per cent, while livestock exports rose 33.2 per cent to $455 million. Seafood exports increased 12.7 per cent to $6.85 billion, and forestry products climbed 5.8 per cent to $10.96 billion.

Asia remained Việt Nam largest export market, accounting for 45.2 per cent of the market share, followed by the Americas (21.4 per cent) and Europe (13.8 per cent). Africa and Oceania represented 2.3 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

Compared with the same period in 2025, Việt Nam agro-forestry-aquatic product exports to Asia rose 13.2 per cent, Europe 1.8 per cent, and Oceania 18.7 per cent, while shipments to the Americas and Africa declined 0.5 per cent and 20.4 per cent, respectively.

China remained Việt Nam largest single export market, accounting for 21.9 per cent of the market share, followed by the US (19 per cent) and Japan (6.8 per cent). Exports to China increased 24.4 per cent year-on-year, while shipments to Japan rose 3.9 per cent and those to the US edged down 1.6 per cent.

Among major agricultural commodities, fruits and vegetables continued to post the strongest performance, with exports surging 24.9 per cent year-on-year to $4.83 billion. China accounted for 55 per cent of the category's export value, while shipments to the US and the Republic of Korea increased 11.8 per cent and 8.1 per cent, respectively. Exports to Cambodia more than tripled.

Pepper exports reached $1.09 billion, up 10.6 per cent, supported by a 16.1 per cent increase in export volume despite a 4.8 per cent decline in average export prices. Cashew exports rose 3.7 per cent to $2.91 billion, driven mainly by higher prices.

By contrast, coffee exports fell 11.2 per cent to $5.45 billion as average export prices dropped 19.9 per cent despite higher shipment volumes. Rice exports declined 6.7 per cent to $2.64 billion, largely due to lower prices, while rubber exports decreased 4.5 per cent to $1.55 billion amid weaker export volumes. Cassava and cassava-based products totalled $755.4 million, down 0.2 per cent.

On the import side, Việt Nam agro-forestry-aquatic product imports were estimated at $31.13 billion in the first seven months of 2026, up 10.8 per cent year-on-year, indicating a slower pace of growth.

The US, China and Cambodia were Việt Nam three largest suppliers of agro-forestry-aquatic products, accounting for 10.3 per cent, 9.8 per cent and 8 per cent of total imports, respectively. Việt Nam imports from these markets increased 24.1 per cent, 13 per cent and 27.7 per cent year-on-year. — VNA/VNS