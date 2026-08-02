Trade drives growth momentum for Việt Nam's economy in seven months

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's economy posted encouraging results in the first seven months of 2026, with trade remaining a key growth driver.

Total import-export turnover was estimated at US$659 billion, up 28 per cent year-on-year.

Exports reached $320 billion, rising 21.9 per cent, while imports climbed 34.5 per cent to $339 billion, reflecting resilient production, trade and international market integration, as well as rising demand for imported machinery and production inputs.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân said Việt Nam's total trade may exceed $1 trillion in 2026, supported by effective use of new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs).

By July, more than 1.2 million certificates of origin had been issued under FTAs, covering nearly $100 billion in exports, or 28 per cent of total export value. Several FTAs recorded preferential tariff utilisation rates of 30-50 per cent.

Industrial production also continued to underpin growth. Many localities posted strong industrial production index growth, including Quảng Ngãi at 14.06 per cent, Hải Phòng at 15 per cent and Hà Nội at 9.4 per cent.

Nationally, GDP grew 7.94 per cent in the first quarter and 8.39 per cent in the second, bringing first-half growth to 8.18 per cent. Although the stronger second-quarter performance signals improving momentum, it remains well below the pace needed to achieve the annual target.

Business confidence also improved. Nearly 169,800 enterprises entered the market in the first six months, up 11.2 per cent year-on-year and exceeding the 151,100 firms that exited. Newly registered capital reached VNĐ1,352.6 trillion, up 64.8 per cent.

These results underscore the continued importance of investment, production and exports, and domestic consumption as the economy's traditional growth pillars.

However, according to the National Statistics Office, achieving 10 per cent GDP growth this year will require GDP to expand 11.16 per cent in the third quarter, lifting nine-month growth to 9.19 per cent, followed by 12.09 per cent growth in the fourth quarter. Overall, the economy must grow about 11.7 per cent in the second half.

Meeting this target will be challenging amid global uncertainty, uneven demand in major markets and intensifying competition.

Public investment is expected to remain the primary growth engine, with faster disbursement generating spillover effects across construction, building materials, transport, trade and services.

Nguyễn Thị Mai Hạnh, head of the National Accounts Department at the National Statistics Office, said public investment has significant potential to drive growth in the second half as major infrastructure projects accelerate.

She stressed that bottlenecks related to procedures, land clearance, construction materials and project implementation must be resolved promptly.

Meanwhile, Lê Duy Bình, director of Economica Vietnam, noted that retail sales and consumer service revenue growth of more than 10 per cent indicates strengthening domestic demand, supported by stable macroeconomic conditions and sound economic fundamentals.

Economists also identified science and technology, innovation, the digital economy and digital transformation as increasingly important growth drivers.

Wider adoption of artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, the Internet of Things and automation can improve productivity, reduce costs and strengthen supply chains.

The expansion of e-commerce, digital payments, digital finance and online platforms is also creating new growth opportunities. While these sectors mainly enhance efficiency in the short term, they are expected to drive structural transformation over the medium and long term.

Green growth and the energy transition are opening additional investment opportunities.

Việt Nam's net-zero commitment and the global shift towards sustainable supply chains are attracting renewable energy, clean technology, green manufacturing and circular economy projects.

Developing supportive policies, modern energy infrastructure and effective financing will be key to turning this potential into a new source of competitiveness.

Flexible coordination between fiscal and monetary policies, alongside administrative reform, improved business conditions and a stronger investment climate, will also be essential to sustaining market confidence, encouraging investment and supporting Việt Nam's ambition of achieving double-digit growth in 2026. — VNA/VNS