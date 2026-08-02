Ngọc Linh ginseng sets sights on global brand recognition

ĐÀ NẴNG — Việt Nam is stepping up efforts to position Ngọc Linh ginseng, one of its most prized medicinal plants, as a globally recognised premium brand, experts heard at an international scientific conference held in Đà Nẵng on Sunday.

The conference, themed "Ngọc Linh Ginseng – From National Product to Global Brand", was part of the ongoing 2026 Ngọc Linh Ginseng and International Medicinal Herbs Festival.

It brought together scientists, policymakers and business leaders to discuss breakthroughs in genetic conservation, biotechnology, quality standardisation, processing, traceability, intellectual property protection and market development.

Dr Trần Minh Ngọc, director of the National Institute of Medicinal Materials under the Ministry of Health, said Ngọc Linh ginseng (Panax vietnamensis) is an endemic species found only in Việt Nam's Ngọc Linh mountain range at elevations of 1,500-2,100 metres.

Researchers have identified 126 compounds, including 87 saponins, several of which are unique to the plant and contribute to its exceptional medicinal value and international competitiveness.

Hồ Quang Bửu, vice chairman of the Đà Nẵng People's Committee and head of the 2026 Ngọc Linh Ginseng and International Medicinal Herbs Festival, said the Government has introduced key policies to develop Việt Nam's ginseng industry, with Ngọc Linh ginseng as its flagship product.

The city is promoting genetic conservation, cultivation, deep processing, product innovation and intellectual property protection, while working to overcome challenges such as limited production capacity and underdeveloped value chains.

Following its administrative expansion, Đà Nẵng is now home to more than 800 medicinal plant species, providing favourable conditions to develop a high-value herbal medicine industry and strengthen the global position of Ngọc Linh ginseng, widely regarded as Việt Nam's national treasure.

The 2026 Ngọc Linh Ginseng and International Medicinal Herbs Festival, running from August 1 to 3, features trade promotion events, scientific exchanges, product exhibitions and cultural activities aimed at boosting international cooperation and showcasing Việt Nam's medicinal herb industry. — VNA/VNS