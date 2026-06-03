DOJI Group brings The Crest Collection to Việt Nam through partnership with Ascott

HÀ NỘI — DOJI Gold & Gems Group and The Ascott Limited have signed a hotel management agreement for Diamond Crown Westlake, marking the debut of The Crest Collection in Việt Nam.

The agreement, signed on June 2, will see The Ascott Limited manage and operate Diamond Crown Westlake by The Crest Collection, a luxury hotel and residence project developed by DOJI Group on the shores of West Lake in Hà Nội.

According to the two companies, the project will be developed in line with the standards of The Crest Collection, Ascott’s luxury hospitality brand known for properties that combine distinctive architecture, local heritage and personalised guest experiences.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Lê Thị Hiền, deputy chief executive officer of DOJI Group, said the partnership forms part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the luxury hospitality sector.

“Through our cooperation with The Ascott Limited, we aim to deliver international-standard hospitality experiences and contribute to the development of Việt Nam’s tourism and hospitality industry,” she said.

David Cumming, regional general manager for Indochina at The Ascott Limited, said the introduction of The Crest Collection to Việt Nam reflects growing demand for luxury accommodation that incorporates local culture and identity.

“Tây Hồ is one of Hà Nội’s most distinctive districts and an ideal location for The Crest Collection. Together with DOJI Group, we hope to create a destination that combines luxury hospitality with a strong sense of place,” he said.

Located in Tây Hồ Ward, Diamond Crown Westlake overlooks West Lake and offers views of several well-known landmarks, including Trấn Quốc Pagoda and Thanh Niên Boulevard.

The complex will comprise 178 luxury hotel residences, ranging from standard accommodation units to Sky Villas and penthouses. Facilities are expected to include an infinity pool, wellness and spa services and a selection of dining venues.

DOJI Group said the project combines neo-classical architectural design with elements inspired by the company’s jewellery heritage.

Over the past three decades, DOJI Group, one of Việt Nam’s leading private enterprises, has expanded from its core jewellery and gemstone business into real estate, hospitality and tourism through brands such as DOJILAND and Diamond Crown.

The Ascott Limited, one of the world’s largest international lodging operators, currently manages more than 1,000 properties across over 230 cities in more than 40 countries. Its portfolio includes hospitality brands such as Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Oakwood Premier and Somerset.

The companies said the collaboration reflects growing international interest in Việt Nam’s luxury tourism and hospitality market, particularly in Hà Nội, where demand for premium accommodation continues to rise. — VNS