Đà Nẵng opens runway for startup investment

HÀ NỘI — With ambitions to become a destination for global technology capital, the central coastal city of Đà Nẵng is introducing stronger mechanisms to attract investors and create greater opportunities for startups and innovation-driven enterprises.

According to Tiffany Hoang, Chapter Lead of the Stellar Vietnam fund, three key factors are drawing the attention of investment funds to Việt Nam and Đà Nẵng in particular.

The first is the openness of local authorities towards regulatory sandbox programmes, innovation hubs and legal frameworks that encourage startups to establish and grow their businesses in the city. The second is an environment of close coordination between government regulations, startups and major corporations.

The third, and perhaps most significant advantage, is Việt Nam’s highly skilled technology workforce. Hoàng noted that Việt Nam consistently ranks among the preferred markets for blockchain-related investment thanks to its young, dynamic and capable pool of engineers.

Stellar has already connected with several projects participating in the sandbox programme and hopes to see many more join Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem, she said. The fund is committed to bringing international resources and opportunities to the country.

From a business perspective, Lê Hùng Anh, CEO of BIN Corporation Group, said Việt Nam possesses considerable potential and is attracting substantial investor interest. However, turning that potential into tangible resources requires comprehensive support mechanisms.

Việt Nam is entering a crucial phase of its national innovation and startup strategy towards 2045. Beyond the target of establishing 10,000 startups by 2030, the broader goal is to build a resilient ecosystem capable of achieving breakthrough growth.

Within this framework, Đà Nẵng has emerged as one of the country’s most dynamic centres for innovation and entrepreneurship. In 2024, the city entered the world’s top 1,000 startup ecosystems for the first time. By 2026, it had climbed to 554th globally, rising 342 places in just two years.

Chairman Guley Sergey Nikolaevich of the Russian Innovation and Social Development Foundation (Zdravnitsa Foundation) said Việt Nam’s strategic geopolitical position, stable environment and youthful workforce are helping it emerge as a new regional hub for connectivity and innovation.

He noted that Đà Nẵng possesses many of the conditions needed to become a centre for innovation, digital transformation and financial technology, as well as a logistics gateway linking Southeast Asia with international markets and a future international financial centre for Việt Nam.

According to Nikolaevich, the foundation and its international partners are discussing strategic cooperation programmes in the country involving potential investments worth billions of US dollars across sectors including tourism and logistics infrastructure, high-tech agriculture, science and technology, international trade and finance.

Vice Chairman of the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee Hồ Quang Bửu stressed that the success of an innovation ecosystem should not be measured solely by rankings.

“What matters most is creating technology enterprises capable of competing internationally, startups that can attract investment, expand into global markets and make meaningful contributions to the city’s economic growth,” he said.

Bửu affirmed that Đà Nẵng is prepared for a new phase of development, citing its digital infrastructure, technology talent pool, policy experimentation mechanisms and progressive governance approach.

“The city remains committed to building a transparent, professional and business-friendly investment environment where investment funds, technology companies and startups can develop with confidence over the long term,” he said. With a development-oriented mindset, Đà Nẵng regards the success of investors and businesses as part of its own. — VNA/VNS

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