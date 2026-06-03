Amway Vietnam named among best workplaces

HCM City — Amway Vietnam is proud to be recognised for the second consecutive year in the Best Workplaces in Vietnam 2026 ranking in the large-sized enterprise category.

Notably, Amway Vietnam has achieved a position within the Top 5 employers nationwide in this year’s ranking.

The ranking is published by Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviours.

This recognition marks an important milestone as Amway Vietnam has also maintained a continuous three-year Great Place To Work certification, underscoring its long-term commitment to building a high-trust and high-performance workplace culture.

This achievement reflects Amway Vietnam’s nine-year journey of sustainable growth in the market and further strengthens its position as one of the Top 9 largest markets within Amway globally.

This year’s ranking is based on anonymous survey data collected from more than 111,500 employees across Vietnam, representing a broad spectrum of workforce voices.

To be included, organisations must undergo a rigorous evaluation process through the proprietary Trust Index survey, which measures employee trust, engagement and overall workplace experience.

With nearly two decades of presence in Vietnam, Amway has consistently built and maintained a strong corporate culture. The company remains committed to a sustainable management philosophy that places individual value and employee understanding at its core.

The 2026 Trust Index results at Amway Vietnam recorded exceptionally high agreement scores that exceed global benchmarks, with 94 percent of employees affirming Amway as a great place to work and 24 out of 25 core criteria scoring above 90 per cent agreement.

In addition, 94 per cent of employees described the workplace as friendly, supportive and positive, 94 per cent expressed strong trust in the integrity and competence of leadership, 94 per cent believed decision-making processes are fair, inclusive, and free from discrimination, and 93 per cent acknowledged the effectiveness of training programs, support systems, working tools and reward policies.

These results reflect a workplace built on genuine trust and engagement, forming a strong foundation for Amway Vietnam’s next phase of growth. The achievement is the result of continuous and deliberate efforts to build a people-centered culture where employees are heard, empowered and feel a true sense of belonging. — VNS