Vietnam Railways, Guangzhou Metro Group sign strategic cooperation deal

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) and China’s Guangzhou Metro Group Co Ltd signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Hà Nội on Monday, focusing on the management, operation and development of electrified railways, metro lines, and human resources training.

The agreement is part of efforts to translate into action the strategic orientations agreed upon by the top leaders of Việt Nam and China during the state visit to China by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm from April 14 to 17. Following the visit, the two sides issued a joint statement on further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and advancing the building of a Việt Nam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance at a higher level in the new era.

Under the joint statement, accelerating cross-border infrastructure connectivity, particularly in railways, road transport and border gates, was identified as a key area of cooperation. The two countries also aim to expand transport links to Central Asia and Europe in order to facilitate trade and logistics development.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Đặng Sỹ Mạnh, chairman of the VNR Members’ Council, said the corporation is currently focused on the two strategic tasks of ensuring the safe and efficient operation of the existing national railway network, and preparing to participate in the construction and operation of new railway projects, including urban railways and future high-speed rail lines assigned by the Government.

He noted that by 2035, Hà Nội plans to put into operation seven additional metro lines with a combined length of nearly 398 kilometres, meeting 35-40 per cent of public transport demand. HCM City is expected to operate six metro lines totalling about 183 kilometres within the same timeframe, accounting for 30-40 per cent of passenger transport demand.

The VNR and Guangzhou Metro are currently cooperating on a bid to provide entrusted operation services for a light railway project in Phú Quốc Island. They are also exploring opportunities in other urban railway projects, including the Bàu Bàng–Cái Mép line in HCM City, alongside personnel training initiatives.

Expressing a desire to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with enterprises in Guangzhou, Mạnhproposed Guangzhou Metro share technical expertise and operational experience in intercity railway management, electrified standard-gauge railways operating at speeds of up to 200km/h, transit-oriented development (TOD), and smart railway systems.

Lai Zhihong, Vice Mayor of the Guangzhou municipal People's Government, welcomed the proposals and suggested that the two sides establish a joint consortium to advance future projects, contributing to Việt Nam’s goal of developing a 7,000km national railway network in line with the approved master plan. — VNA/VNS