Khánh Hòa Province sees active disbursement for nuclear site clearance

KHÁNH HOÀ — The south-central province of Khánh Hòa has posted brisk compensation and site-clearance disbursements for the Ninh Thuận 1 and Ninh Thuận 2 nuclear power plant projects, clearing the way for follow-on work and keeping construction timelines on track.

At a meeting on June 1, the People’s Committee of Phước Dinh commune, host to the Ninh Thuận 1 plant, reported that compensation plans had been prepared for 852 of the 1,129 affected households and individuals, or more than 75 per cent of the total. Another 278 cases were submitted for appraisal, an increase of 56 from the previous week.

The communal administration approved compensation for 191 cases and completed payments to 51 beneficiaries, with payouts nearing VNĐ164 billion (US$6.2 million). To date, more than 94 ha of land has been acquired, equivalent to 18.3 per cent of the project area, 515 ha. Total disbursement exceeded VNĐ736 billion, or 44 per cent of the budget allocation.

In Vĩnh Hải commune, the site of the Ninh Thuận 2 plant, progress ran even faster. Nguyễn Văn Quế, Chairman of the communal People’s Committee, said compensation plans were ready for 786 cases and 318 were approved, carrying a combined value of about VNĐ990 billion.

As of June 1, compensation had been paid to 223 recipients, and nearly 140 ha of land, or more than 29 per cent of the project area, had been recovered. Disbursement reached some VNĐ960 billion, or over 62 per cent of the planned allocation.

Nguyễn Minh Thư, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, said Vĩnh Hải commune has made a leap from the prior reporting period. Reclaimed land rose by more than 33 ha while the number of dossiers submitted for appraisal, approval, compensation and support payments jumped sharply.

In Phước Dinh Commune, however, local authorities’ determination and a higher number of completed dossiers sent for appraisal have yet to translate into faster compensation approval, payouts and handover of cleared land. The commune has not achieved a breakthrough to quicken the overall project schedule.

Leaders of the Khánh Hoà management board for construction investment projects said alongside ongoing work in Phước Dinh, contractor selection is being finalised for infrastructure at the resettlement area serving Ninh Thuận 1. Construction is expected to begin in early June.

The board is also facilitating contractor selection this month for a component project supporting resettlement for the Ninh Thuận 2 plant in Vĩnh Hải commune.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trịnh Minh Hoàng instructed Party committees and authorities in both communes to maintain clear roles, tasks, timelines, accountability, deliverables and effectiveness in appraisal, approval, land acquisition, compensation payments and related policies.

The Ninh Thuận 1 nuclear power plant is invested by Vietnam Electricity (EVN), and the Ninh Thuận 2 plant by the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (PetroVietnam). They are expected become operational by 2035. — VNA/VNS