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Vinachem strikes strategic cooperation deals with Philippine partners

June 01, 2026 - 20:54
The Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem) signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with three large Philippine partners at the Việt Nam – Philippines Business Forum in Manila on June 1.

 

The Vinachem delegation and partners at the Việt Nam – Philippines Business Forum in Manila on June 1. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem) signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with three large Philippine partners at the Việt Nam – Philippines Business Forum in Manila on June 1.

The event took place during the state visit to the Philippines by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm.

As a key State-owned enterprise joining the Vietnamese business delegation, Vinachem participated in trade and investment promotion activities and signed strategic cooperation documents with major Philippine companies in the presence of prominent leaders from both countries.

It signed MoUs with Puregold Price Club Inc., Planter Products Inc. and Sun Prince TBA Corporation.

Under the deals, Vinachem and Puregold Price Club Inc. – one of the Philippines’ leading retailers operating more than 600 supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores nationwide – will cooperate to distribute Vinachem’s consumer products through Puregold’s retail network, focusing on detergents, household care products and fast-moving consumer goods.

With Planter Products Inc. – a leading Philippine producer of agricultural supplies, the two sides agreed to expand cooperation in fertilisers and crop protection products. They will also explore opportunities for technology transfer and the development of solutions for sustainable agriculture.

Meanwhile, cooperation with Sun Prince TBA Corporation, a company specialising in tyres and automotive support products, will focus on distributing Vinachem’s industrial rubber products, tyres, batteries and other industrial goods in the Philippine market.

As the leading State-owned enterprise in Việt Nam’s chemical industry, Vinachem boasts a diversified product portfolio ranging from basic chemicals and fertilisers to industrial materials, tyres, batteries and consumer goods. The simultaneous signing of MoUs with partners in the retail, agricultural and industrial sectors highlighted the group’s ability to connect in various fields and integrate more deeply into regional value chains.

All three MoUs aim to establish long-term partnerships, expand market access, leverage the strengths of each party and promote cooperation in high technology and green economy development. They are also aligned with Vinachem’s development strategy, which prioritises technological innovation, digital transformation, green transition, and high-value and technology-intensive products.

According to Vinachem leaders, the agreements signed in Manila are expected not only to create export opportunities but also to expand the group’s commercial presence in one of ASEAN’s most dynamic economies. Through the extensive retail, distribution and agricultural networks of its Philippine partners, Vinachem’s key products will gain greater access to local consumers and businesses, paving the way for long-term cooperation in trade, technology and sustainable development.

Against the backdrop of Việt Nam’s deeper international economic integration and the implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 79-NQ/TW on developing the State-owned economic sector, Vinachem considers international cooperation a key driver for expanding its development space, enhancing competitiveness and integrating further into global value chains. The outcomes achieved in Manila is set to help strengthen its presence in ASEAN while reaffirming its role as a core force in Việt Nam’s chemical industry and technological cooperation with regional partners. — VNA/VNS

Vinachem Party General Secretary Tô Lâm Vietnam Philippines relations diplomacy

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