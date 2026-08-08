AEON Vietnam officially breaks ground on AEON Phủ Lý Shopping Centre

NINH BÌNH — AEON Vietnam officially held a construction commencement ceremony for the AEON Phủ Lý Shopping Centre on August 8.

Designed as a medium-sized shopping centre, AEON Phủ Lý Shopping Centre serves as one of the key projects in AEON’s development strategy for the Red River Delta region.

Scheduled to open in 2027, the project marks AEON’s continued expansion in the Red River Delta, aiming to provide a modern shopping and entertainment experience, enrich customers’ lifestyles, and support local socio-economic development.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Tezuka Daisuke – Executive Officer, Chief Vietnam Business Officer of AEON (Japan) and General Director of AEON Vietnam, hoped that the project will make a meaningful contribution to the socio-economic development of Ninh Bình Province.

“With a total investment of more than VNĐ940 billion, the project is expected to create over 800 employment opportunities upon commencement of operations. In addition, AEON will actively support the promotion and market expansion of the province's signature products, while contributing to the promotion of Ninh Bình as a destination and supporting the development of the local tourism industry through the creation of a new landmark destination."

At the ceremony, Mr. Đặng Thanh Sơn, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ninh Binh Province, said: "The selection of Phủ Lý Ward, Ninh Bình Province, as the project site reflects AEON Group's confidence in the area's strategic location along the key Hà Nội–Thanh Hóa transport corridor, its strong consumer potential, its connectivity within the Red River Delta region, and Ninh Bình Province's transparent, business-friendly, and dynamic investment environment."

Spanning an estimated gross floor area of approximately 26,264 square metres, with parking space for nearly 300 cars and 1,400 motorcycles, AEON Phủ Lý is expected to become a destination for daily shopping, dining, and modern entertainment, fully meeting the needs of local residents while contributing to enhancing the quality of modern retail services in the region.

AEON identifies Việt Nam as a top priority market for focused investment in Southeast Asia. With a mission to provide safe, high-quality products at reasonable prices, AEON aims to elevate customers' quality of life and contribute to the development of local communities.

By 2030, AEON aims to expand its business scale in Việt Nam to more than three times its current size. To realise this accelerated growth objective, AEON plans to prioritise allocating about 60 per cent of ASEAN’s investment budget to the Vietnamese market, focusing on three pillars: Accelerating expansion with multi-format stores; Promoting Product & Supply Chain development; and Co-creating the “AEON Ecosystem.”

Through the AEON Phủ Lý Shopping Centre project, AEON Vietnam aims to contribute to the socio-economic development of Ninh Bình Province. In parallel, AEON Vietnam sets a goal to promote the consumption of Ninh Bình Province’s local speciality products through initiatives to strengthen connections with local suppliers.

Through its contribution to the development of modern commercial and service infrastructure, AEON Vietnam aims to support Ninh Bình Province in achieving its target urbanisation rate of 60.1 per cent by 2030.

Through these efforts, AEON Vietnam aims to accompany Ninh Bình Province in contributing to realising its vision of meeting Grade I urban criteria and becoming a “Millennium heritage urban area” and a centrally-run city by 2030. — VNS