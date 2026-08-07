AI – a catalyst for e-commerce expansion

Thu Ngân

HCM CITY — Players in the e-commerce sector are ramping up efforts to develop and implement Artificial Intelligence (AI) as AI plays an increasingly pivotal role in influencing various aspects of life, experts have said.

Former Minister Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng emphasised that beyond just being a technological application, AI is rapidly evolving into a type of national infrastructure akin to essentials like electricity, telecommunications, or the Internet.

In December 2024, through Resolution No 57-NQ/TW, the Politburo charted a groundbreaking path for science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation, aiming for Việt Nam to rank among the top three in Southeast Asia for AI research and development (R&D) by 2030.

Việt Nam, known as one of Southeast Asia’s swiftly expanding economies driven by exports, with a robust manufacturing foundation and increasing demand among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for AI-powered tools, has seen wide-ranging endeavors in deploying and utilising AI, particularly in the e-commerce realm.

All players involved in e-commerce, including platforms, managing agents, and merchants, are engaged in activities relating to the use, development, and management of AI-related processes.

In e-commerce sector, AI plays a crucial role in enhancing operational efficiencies, improving customer experiences, streamlining processes, and fostering business expansion in a fiercely competitive online market. AI solutions also enable companies to undertake a multitude of tasks, from personalising customer experiences, enhancing customer service, analysing market data, optimising inventory management, to detecting fraudulent activities.

With AI's integration into e-commerce, SMEs are empowered to compete on equal footing with larger enterprises, enabling businesses to launch swiftly, make informed decisions, and operate near-continuously.

AI – a catalyst

Recognising the advantages offered, a series of AI solutions have been rolled out in the market to facilitate convenience for both merchants and consumers.

E-commerce platforms, ranging from B2C to B2B, have all announced bolstering their AI capabilities.

Discussing the benefits of AI, Roger Luo, head of South and Southeast Asia at Alibaba.com, said: “AI is no longer just a futuristic technology but has become an indispensable infrastructure across the global trade landscape, reshaping the operations of businesses fundamentally.”

Alibaba.com, a B2B cross-border e-commerce platform, recently launched Accio Work - an advanced AI Agent platform for enterprises. This innovative solution functions as a team of specialised agents that autonomously manage end-to-end business processes, optimising the entire export workflow without the need for complex programming expertise or technical setup.

According to Alibaba.com, SMEs navigating the global marketplace often face challenges such as a steep learning curve, a scarcity of specialised talent, and heavy operational workloads.

The intricate nature of global trade, encompassing diverse linguistic requirements, regulatory frameworks, and tax systems, presents notable challenges for both buyers and sellers.

The shortage of experienced B2B trade professionals, coupled with the multitude of manual tasks along the supply chain, places significant strain on many SMEs. The new solution will help solve that problems.

Shopee, a B2C e-commerce platform, has also announced continued investments in AI.

Sarah Nguyễn, director of commerce at Shopee Vietnam, said: “E-commerce is entering a new era where consumers demand greater convenience, personalisation, and trust. To meet these evolving expectations, we are continuing to invest in AI technologies, operational infrastructure, and value-added solutions that assist shoppers in making informed purchase decisions while helping brands, sellers, and partners operate more efficiently and explore new growth opportunities.”

The company has declared its commitment to expanding AI adoption across the e-commerce ecosystem, recognising its pivotal role in assisting consumers to shop with confidence and enabling businesses to operate more efficiently.

Consumers can anticipate a fresh wave of AI-powered features on Shopee designed to expedite the shopping experience, shorten the product discovery journey, and facilitate quicker purchasing decisions.

These innovative features include multimodal search via image, voice, or text, AI-generated product summaries, and personalised voucher recommendations.

Moreover, for sellers, Shopee is infusing AI across various tools used daily, encompassing livestreaming, short-form video creation, customer service, business insights, and cross-border selling. By automating routine tasks and enhancing operational efficiency, AI supports businesses in scaling effectively while rendering advanced capabilities more accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Discussing the application of AI in Shopee, Calvin Lam, Founder & CEO of iBasic Vietnam, said: “The fusion of AI technology, creative content, and the e-commerce ecosystem is unlocking new opportunities for Vietnamese brands like iBasic to reach the right target audience and bolster awareness of high-quality, made-in-Vietnam products in both domestic and international markets.”

On the managerial front, the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City (ITPC) announced plans to enhance the application of AI in trade promotion activities. The ITPC is presently executing the HCM City digital trade and investment promotion ecosystem project. This initiative aims to serve as not just an electronic information portal but also a shared digital infrastructure connecting data on businesses, products, markets, and trade promotion activities on a unified platform.

Lê Anh Hoàng, deputy director of ITPC, said that the project is slated for completion and operationalisation by early 2027.

“We envision this ecosystem becoming a pivotal digital platform for the city’s trade promotion sector, facilitating more efficient connections for businesses with global markets, reducing time-to-customer, minimizing costs, and enhancing competitiveness in the digital transformation era,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of AI in boosting businesses' competitiveness, Hoàng said that ITPC has identified supporting businesses in digital transformation, sustainable practices, and AI applications as a critical focus. Since the beginning of 2026, ITPC has proactively integrated these elements into seminars, training sessions, and programs for businesses.

These initiatives not only assist businesses in staying abreast of emerging trends but also equip them with the skills required for AI implementation in production and business operations, cost optimisation, and the development of suitable digital transformation pathways. — VNS