VIETFISH 2026 helps seafood firms expand export markets, tap domestic demand

HCM CITY — The Vietnam Fisheries International Exhibition (VIETFISH) 2026 will bring together 335 businesses from 17 countries and territories, strengthening international market links for Việt Nam’s seafood industry while promoting high-value seafood products in the domestic market.

Organised by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), the 27th edition of VIETFISH will take place from August 19 to 21 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City, featuring 568 booths, up 8 per cent from last year, while the number of participating businesses has risen 16 per cent.

Speaking at a press conference to introduce the exhibition in HCM City on August 7, Đỗ Ngọc Tài, chairman of VASEP, said the expanded scale not only underscored the exhibition’s growing profile and appeal, but also created greater opportunities for trade, market information exchange and cooperation between Vietnamese businesses and international partners.

Held under the theme “Innovation – Sustainability”, VIETFISH 2026 will bring together seafood producers, processors and exporters, buyers, distributors, technology and equipment suppliers, logistics and packaging providers, testing and traceability service providers, as well as organisations, associations and experts across the seafood value chain.

VIETFISH is now entering its 27th edition, marking a long-standing journey closely linked to the development of Việt Nam’s seafood industry.

“The exhibition has increasingly strengthened its role in trade promotion and the branding of Vietnamese seafood, becoming one of the country’s and Southeast Asia’s leading professional seafood industry events, reflecting the growing position of Việt Nam’s seafood sector in the global market,” Tài said.

A major focus of VIETFISH 2026 will be promoting higher-value seafood products. Việt Nam’s seafood industry has been shifting from exports of raw materials and semi-processed products towards deeper processing, convenience foods, ready-to-eat products and other value-added lines.

The shift is aimed at improving competitiveness, increasing margins and meeting increasingly diverse demand in both domestic and international markets. Exhibitors will showcase products targeting modern retail chains, restaurants, hotels, industrial kitchens, e-commerce platforms and other emerging consumption channels.

The exhibition will also highlight the industry’s transition towards greener and more sustainable production by providing a platform for businesses, experts and other stakeholders to exchange solutions for improving sustainability across the value chain, from farming and fishing to processing, transport and consumption.

VASEP vice chairwoman Tô Thị Tường Lan said another highlight would be the exhibition’s first Hosted Buyer programme. Organised for the first time after 27 years, the programme will welcome specialised buyers from seven markets, including Russia, Brazil, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and China, creating opportunities for Vietnamese seafood companies to establish business relationships, explore new markets and develop strategic partnerships.

In addition, VIETFISH 2026 will, for the first time, pilot livestream sales sessions on TikTok Shop in collaboration with TikTok Việt Nam and FoodMap. The initiative aims to bring seafood products closer to younger consumers, particularly Gen Z, while giving businesses new opportunities to promote and distribute their products through digital platforms, Lan said.

The exhibition will also host seminars on new trade barriers, import regulations, consumer trends, sustainability standards and measures to improve the competitiveness of seafood businesses. These activities are expected to help companies keep pace with market changes, adapt their production and business strategies and identify new market opportunities.

VIETFISH 2026 is expected to further promote the image of Việt Nam’s seafood industry as dynamic, innovative and responsible, while supporting its deeper integration into global seafood supply chains. — VNS