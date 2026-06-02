Vietjet to launch HCM City-Cebu flights from December

MANILA — Vietjet will launch direct flights between HCM City and Cebu from December 11, expanding its network in the Philippines and increasing capacity between the two Southeast Asian countries.

The airline announced the new route at the Việt Nam -Philippines Business Forum during the state visit of Party leader and president Tô Lâm to the Philippines.

The service would operate five round-trip flights a week and would double Vietjet's capacity in the Việt Nam-Philippines market, the airline said.

The new route follows the launch of Vietjet's HCM City-Manila service in late 2025 and is expected to provide additional travel options between the two countries while supporting trade and tourism links, according to the company.

Cebu, the Philippines' oldest city and a major economic and tourism centre, serves as a gateway to destinations including Bohol, Boracay and Palawan. HCM City is Việt Nam's largest commercial hub and a key transit point in the airline's network.

Growing air connectivity has accompanied expanding economic ties between Việt Nam and the Philippines. Bilateral trade reached $7.8 billion in 2025, with the two countries aiming to raise the figure to $10 billion in the coming years.

Việt Nam received 236,000 visitors from the Philippines in the first four months of 2026, up 73.4 per cent from a year earlier, according to official statistics. The Philippines entered Việt Nam's top 10 international source markets for the first time during the period.

Vietjet has operated routes between the two countries since 2019, connecting Vietnamese cities including Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng with Philippine destinations such as Manila and Davao. — VNS