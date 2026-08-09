Air Premia to resume Incheon–HCM City route from November

​​​​SEOUL — Air Premia, a carrier of the Republic of Korea, will resume flights between Incheon and HCM City from November 5 after suspending operations since September 2023.

According to the airline, the service will operate five flights a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Flights will depart Incheon International Airport at 6:40 pm (RoK time) and arrive at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City at 11 pm (Việt Nam time). Return flights will leave HCM City at 12:30 am on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, landing in Incheon at 7:40 am.

Air Premia described HCM City as Việt Nam's largest economic and commercial hub, with strong and sustained demand for business travel and trade. The city is also an attractive destination for international visitors thanks to its rich cultural heritage, diverse cuisine and tourism offerings.

The airline said restoring the route will strengthen transit connections between Việt Nam and its North American network via Incheon International Airport, while enhancing its competitiveness in both passenger and air cargo services by tapping into the robust freight demand in HCM City.

Tickets for the route will go on sale at 10 am on August 10 through Air Premia's official website. To celebrate the relaunch, the carrier will offer discounts of up to 15 per cent across all cabin classes for bookings made between August 10 and 17.

The resumption comes as travel demand between the Republic of Korea and Việt Nam continues to grow, particularly among tourists, business travellers and passengers connecting to North America. — VNA/VNS