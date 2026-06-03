Deputy PM demands E10 biofuel quality, full consumer protection

HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc highlighted consumer interest as a top priority as he chaired a Tuesday review of the nationwide introduction of E10 biofuel.

Túc said preparations have been systematic, drawing ministries, local authorities, major petroleum wholesalers, fuel distributors, retail networks, industry associations, biofuel producers, and international organisations, including the US Grains & BioProducts Council and the Global Centre for Green Fuels, plus engine and fuel experts.

According to him, public communication in recent months has not been comprehensive or fast enough, leaving lingering concerns among some consumers over E10 biofuel.

He stressed the need for a shared understanding of E10, a blend of 90 per cent conventional gasoline blended with 10 per cent fuel ethanol made mostly from corn, sugarcane, and cassava, calling its rollout a sound policy consistent with Việt Nam’s national energy development strategy.

Replacing a portion of conventional gasoline with biofuel cuts fossil fuel consumption by 10 per cent, lowers pollutant and carbon emissions, diversifies energy supply, reduces dependence on fossil fuels, and strengthens national energy self-sufficiency, thus shoring up the country’s energy security, he said.

Developing biofuels also stokes demand for agricultural commodities, advances the circular economy, underpins the biofuel industry and lifts domestic value chains, Túc added.

According to him, the single biggest prerequisite for a successful rollout is guaranteeing fuel quality and strict compliance with technical standards and regulations.

After two days of nationwide sales, E10 supply has been largely smooth, with ample volumes and stable distribution. Consumers have broadly backed the fuel for its environmental and emission benefits, while oil companies proactively managed supply chains to avert disruptions or shortages.

He directed the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MIT) to coordinate a comprehensive review of the introduction with other agencies, closely monitor market movements and ensure sufficient supply, fuel quality and an effective distribution system.

Authorities must openly disclose information on E10 standards, quality, vehicle compatibility and consumer protections, while aggressively pushing back against misinformation and unverified claims, he said.

Tuc further assigned specific responsibilities to ministries and agencies.

Accordingly, they must review tax, fee and financial policies to support biofuel production, distribution and use. They are also required to improve technical standards and regulations and promote low-emission fuels in transport under the green energy transition roadmap.

Authorities should develop domestic feedstock supplies and strengthen inspections to prevent violations, including counterfeit and substandard fuels, hoarding, market manipulation and other abuses in the fuel market.

Tightening biofuel quality control

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân reported that as of May 30, 13 of Việt Nam’s 26 petroleum wholesalers had invested in biofuel blending facilities. Seven of them have combined blending capacity of about 1.1 million cu.m per month.

Wholesalers, distributors and retail stations are now largely prepared in terms of infrastructure to supply biofuel.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Lê Xuân Định said updated technical regulations for diesel and biofuels took effect on April 30. As of June 1, the ministry issued E10 blending facility registration certificates to eight wholesalers covering 31 blending sites.

The Vietnam Register recommended keeping E5 RON 92 gasoline available during the transition as a safe fallback for older vehicles.

It also urged the MoIT to work with other agencies to review and supplement E10 technical requirements, tighten quality control across the supply chain, and mandate fuel station infrastructure upgrades, including ventilation, moisture control and vapor recovery systems to protect vehicles in use. —VNA/VNS