Over 2.48 million household businesses use eTax Mobile

HÀ NỘI — More than 2.48 million household businesses were using the eTax Mobile application as of May 2 this year, accounting for around 81 per cent of all registered operating household businesses under the tax administration system.

The nationwide rate of electronic tax declaration among household businesses reached 98.6 per cent while the on-time submission rate after the first-quarter this year filing period stood at 99.8 per cent.

More than 1.04 million household businesses were using eTax Mobile by the end of last year, representing over 91.5 per cent of those subject to taxation. The rate of electronic tax filing and payment reached 99 per cent.

At the same time, the implementation of electronic invoices generated from cash registers has continued to expand.

More than 252,700 business establishments registered to use this form of invoicing last year, 4.8 times the figure in 2024.

The number of household businesses using cash register-based e-invoices had reached more than 303,000 as of April 30 this year, up 25 per cent compared with the end of last year.

According to the Ministry of Finance, these results reflect the increasing readiness of household businesses to adopt modern tax management methods, laying an important foundation for the roadmap to eliminate the lump-sum tax mechanism. — VNS