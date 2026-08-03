Lâm Đồng races to repair flood damage after days of heavy rain

LÂM ĐỒNG — Authorities across Lâm Đồng Province are working to repair damage caused by days of heavy rain and flooding, after widespread inundation and landslides affected homes, farmland and transport infrastructure.

Heavy to very heavy rain has continued across many communes and wards since July 27, causing flooding in residential areas, damaging crops and triggering landslides in several localities. Preliminary estimates put total losses at around VNĐ5 billion.

According to provincial authorities, no casualties have been reported.

A total of 104 houses were affected, including 98 inundated by floodwaters ranging from 0.3 to 1.5 metres deep. Six households in Ward 3 of Bảo Lộc were evacuated due to the risk of landslides.

The agricultural sector also suffered significant losses, with about 705ha of crops submerged. The affected crops include rice, fruit trees, mulberry and durian in localities such as Đạ Tẻh, Nghị Đức, Bắc Ruộng, Nam Thành and Đam Rông 1.

Flooding also disrupted transport, with sections of Provincial Road 721 submerged. Landslides were reported in residential areas and along rural roads, while several culverts, small bridges and irrigation canals sustained damage.

The Lâm Đồng Provincial Civil Defence Steering Committee said local authorities worked closely with police and military forces immediately after the disaster to evacuate residents, help move property to safer locations and support affected communities.

Emergency crews are continuing to clear landslide debris, restore drainage systems and ensure traffic can resume safely. Authorities are also assessing the extent of the damage in order to provide support in accordance with regulations.

Weather forecasters had warned that moderate to heavy rain, with some areas experiencing very heavy rainfall, would affect the province from July 27 to 30. Rainfall has been concentrated mainly during the late afternoon and at night.

Over the next two days, rainfall is forecast to range between 40mm and 70mm within 24 hours across most areas, with some locations expected to receive more than 100mm. Heavy rain is forecast to continue through July 30 before gradually easing.

Authorities have warned of a high risk of flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous locations with steep terrain and unstable geological conditions. — VNS