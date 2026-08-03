Lê Quý Đôn Commune taps local strengths to drive sustainable development

HƯNG YÊN — Authorities and residents of Lê Quý Đôn Commune in Hưng Yên Province are mobilising local resources to accelerate socio-economic development, with the ambition of transforming the commune into a model locality for the region.

The initiative comes as the commune prepares to mark the 300th birth anniversary of renowned Vietnamese cultural figure Lê Quý Đôn (1726–2026). A series of emulation campaigns and development programmes are being launched to build a more prosperous and civilised community worthy of bearing the name of one of the nation's greatest scholars.

In recent days, residents have welcomed the completion of a key road linking the Special National Relic Site of the Mausoleum and Temple Complex of the Trần Kings in Long Hưng Commune with the Lê Quý Đôn Memorial Site in Lê Quý Đôn Commune. The newly opened asphalt road not only eases transport bottlenecks but also strengthens regional tourism and cultural connectivity, reflecting the commune's broader vision for development.

Local resident Lê Văn Tú said people are proud to live in a commune named after Lê Quý Đôn.

"That pride goes far beyond an administrative name," he said. "It is reflected in our daily actions. Every family encourages one another to keep the neighbourhood clean and beautiful while working hard to improve our livelihoods."

At the Lê Quý Đôn Memorial Site, Lê Thị Hoa, 81, an eighth-generation descendant of the scholar, still skilfully uses a smartphone to document the changes taking place in her hometown.

"It is a great source of happiness for both our family and the local community that the commune bears his name and that the memorial site has been carefully restored," she said.

"Seeing students visit the site with such respect and attentively learn about his life and achievements, I can clearly feel that our ancestors' cultural legacy and tradition of learning are being passed on from one generation to the next."

Economy gathers momentum

The commune's economic transformation has become increasingly evident across its rural landscape.

During the first six months of 2026, total production value was estimated at more than VNĐ1.09 trillion (US$42 million), equivalent to 50 per cent of the annual target and up 9.5 per cent year-on-year.

Industry, handicrafts and construction remained the main drivers of growth, generating VNĐ721.5 billion in production value, an increase of 12.5 per cent from the same period last year. The trade and services sector also maintained steady expansion, reaching VNĐ168.4 billion, up 7.7 per cent.

Agriculture, forestry and fisheries continued to provide a stable foundation for the local economy, with production value exceeding VNĐ205 billion. Spring rice cultivation achieved a successful harvest, with average yields reaching 7.3 tonnes per hectare, an increase of 0.05 tonnes compared with the previous spring crop.

The commune's open investment strategy has also attracted new businesses.

Among the major investors is Tiên Phong Co, Ltd, a manufacturer of leather footwear for export to European and American markets, providing stable employment for nearly 1,600 local workers.

Alongside larger enterprises, the private sector has continued to expand.

Nguyễn Văn Thực, owner of a local garment manufacturing business, said newly upgraded roads had significantly improved the transport of goods.

His factory currently employs around 60 workers, each earning between VNĐ8 million and VNĐ10 million per month.

"These achievements have been made possible thanks to the practical support of local authorities in improving the investment environment, giving businesses the confidence to expand production and build a better future here in our hometown," he said.

Building on local strengths

Agriculture is also undergoing a transition towards higher-value production.

Lê Quý Đôn Commune has established concentrated farming areas covering 42ha of melons, 30ha of clean vegetables and nearly 50 hectares of aquaculture, alongside more than 130 livestock farms operating efficiently.

Traditional rural industries, including longan drying, weaving and towel making, have also been preserved and revitalised, helping diversify incomes and create new livelihood opportunities.

Looking ahead, Chairman of the commune People's Committee Nguyễn Duy Hoan said transport infrastructure would remain the commune's top development priority.

"We see transport infrastructure as the foundation for future growth," he said. "By strengthening links with neighbouring communes and surrounding areas, we can create new opportunities for investment and development."

The commune also plans to further restructure its agricultural sector in line with market demand, expand development space in coordination with the provincial master plan, industrial clusters and model residential areas, and step up efforts to attract investment.

At the same time, local authorities are accelerating the disbursement of public investment funds, aiming to fully complete the province's allocated investment plan. — VNS