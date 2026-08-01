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35 arrested in HCM City over VNĐ500 billion gambling ring

August 01, 2026 - 22:29
Police in HCM City have arrested and prosecuted 35 suspects involved in organising gambling and online gambling on August 1, with the total amount used for gambling initially worth more than VNĐ500 billion (US$19 million).
Suspects charged with organising gambling and online gambling. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Police in HCM City have arrested and prosecuted 35 suspects involved in organising gambling and online gambling on August 1, with the total amount used for gambling initially worth more than VNĐ500 billion (US$19 million).

According to initial investigation results, since April this year, the suspects have used the bong88.com website to organise betting for betters on matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and international soccer tournaments.

They used a system converting points on the website into Vietnamese đồng at a rate of VNĐ10,000 - VNĐ50,000 per point based on agreement. Payment for winnings or losses was transferred weekly on Mondays via bank transfer, direct cash payment and other methods.

The investigation determined that these suspects operated under a hierarchical ring model comprising the levels "Super – Master – Agent – Member".

The suspect holding the "Super" role managed the overall points limit and ran the operations of four "Master" accounts, held by Lê Thanh Hiếu, Nguyễn Văn Thơm, Nguyễn Tấn Đức and Huỳnh Minh Toàn.

The "Masters" directly managed and allocated points limits to the "Agents", monitored betting activity, and tallied winning and losing results and payments. 

Four "Agents" were identified as Nguyễn Đình Công, Huỳnh Văn Thành, Vương Trùng Dương and Nguyễn Trí Thông, who in turn issued "Member" accounts for betters to place bets on the system.

Police are continuing to expand the investigation, tracing the suspect holding the "Super" role and other related individuals. — VNS 

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