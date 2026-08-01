VTV LPBank International Marathon 2026 to return to Vân Long heritage route

NINH BÌNH — The VTV LPBank International Marathon 2026, themed “Stride to Shine – Through the Heritage Land”, will take place on August 30 in Ninh Bình Province.

Runners will compete in three distances: 6.8km, 12km and 21km. The race route runs through the Vân Long Wetland Nature Reserve, the largest wetland conservation area in the northern delta. The site is known for its rich biodiversity, limestone landscapes and expansive waterways, offering runners a unique natural setting.

The event will be broadcast live on VTV6 on race day.

Beyond physical challenge, the Vân Long course offers participants a chance to immerse themselves in nature and experience the cultural and historical values of the region. Each step is not only a race to the finish line, but also part of a journey through one of Ninh Bình’s distinctive heritage landscapes.

Vũ Quốc Khánh, general director of LPBank, said the organisers expect the marathon to continue promoting an active lifestyle, inspiring people to improve their health, and contributing to the promotion of Ninh Bình’s natural beauty, culture and people to both domestic and international running communities. — VNS