Proposal on establishment of centrally-run Bắc Ninh city approved

HÀ NỘI — The Government has approved a proposal to establish Bắc Ninh as a centrally-run city at the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Under Resolution No. 205/NQ-CP dated August 1, 2026, the Government assigned the Ministry of Home Affairs to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to fully incorporate comments from Government members into the submission, the proposal, and the draft National Assembly (NA) resolution on the establishment of the centrally-run city in accordance with regulations.

The Government also authorised the Minister of Home Affairs, on behalf of the Prime Minister and the Government, to sign the submission, proposal, and report on the revision and completion of the proposal dossier in line with opinions from the NA, its Standing Committee, relevant parliamentary bodies, and deputies.

The ministry is responsible for the overall content of the dossier, draft resolutions, and related reports. It must prepare and submit all required documents to the NA, its Standing Committee, and relevant agencies on schedule and in compliance with regulations, proactively provide explanations when requested, and promptly report to the Prime Minister on matters beyond its authority.

Earlier, the Bắc Ninh Provincial People's Committee issued Proposal No. 576/DA-UBND on the establishment of the centrally-run city of Bắc Ninh based on the province's existing administrative boundaries.

According to the proposal, the new city is envisioned as a green, smart, modern, and civilised urban centre that preserves the distinctive cultural identity of Kinh Bắc. It aims to promote economic growth alongside environmental protection, with science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation serving as key growth drivers.

The proposal also prioritises the development of high-tech industries, particularly semiconductors, integrated circuit manufacturing, and artificial intelligence, while building a modern and integrated transport and logistics infrastructure. It also seeks to develop a streamlined and effective urban administration, improve residents' quality of life, and ensure national defence and security.

The proposal notes that Bắc Ninh Province currently covers 4,713.75sq.km and has a population of nearly 4 million across 99 commune-level administrative units. Located at the northern gateway to Hà Nội and at the heart of the Hà Nội–Hải Phòng–Quảng Ninh economic triangle, Bắc Ninh also lies along key economic corridors in northern Việt Nam, providing favourable conditions for the development of high-tech industries, logistics, and domestic and international trade connectivity. — VNA/VNS