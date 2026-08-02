Workers to have five consecutive days off for National Day

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Home Affairs has finalised plans for this year's National Day holiday.

Civil servants and State employees will be entitled to a five-day holiday from August 29 to September 2, of which the official holiday is from September 1 to 2.

August 31 is a working day, but to have it as a day off after the August 29-30 weekend, State employees will work on August 22 instead.

State agencies and organisations are required to adhere to the schedule, while also assigning personnel on duty to handle unexpeced or sudden situations that may arise during the holiday to avoid disruption to services for citizens and businesses.

Those that do not observe a fixed Saturday and Sunday holiday schedule should plan the holiday based on their actual operational schedule.

Employees in private businesses are also entitled to the announced National Day holiday schedule in accordance with the Labour Code.

However, apart from the official holiday on September 2, private employers can choose to let their employees take either September 1 or 3 off.

The final schedule must be announced to the employees at least 30 days prior to the holiday.

The ministry encourages private employers to follow the officially announced schedule, but they can also discuss with employees to agree on holiday arrangements that are more beneficial to the employees and their business conditions. — VNS