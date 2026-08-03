Around 1,300 students compete in AIMO 2026 international finals in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Around 1,300 students from 22 countries and territories gathered in Hà Nội on August 2 to compete in the international finals of the Asian International Mathematical Olympiad (AIMO) 2026, marking the first time Việt Nam has hosted the competition's global finale.

Việt Nam ranked among the 10 largest participating delegations, with nearly 300 students, the largest ever, from 18 provinces and cities. Hà Nội contributed more than 100 contestants, followed by Thanh Hoá 20, HCM City 15, and Tuyên Quang 14.

The AIMO 2026 final exam consisted of 30 questions worth a maximum of 150 points. Designed with three levels of difficulty, the test aimed to comprehensively assess participants' mathematical reasoning and problem-solving abilities. Contestants were prohibited from bringing mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators or reference materials into the examination room.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 4 at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội.

The international finals gathered students who won at least a bronze medal in their respective national AIMO competitions. Beyond testing mathematical talent, the event also provided a platform for young participants to exchange ideas, build friendships and strengthen international connections.

In Việt Nam, the 2025–2026 AIMO competition was jointly organised by Tiền Phong newspaper and the Hà Nội University of Science and Technology. This year's national competition attracted more than 11,000 students from 22 provinces and cities in the preliminary round.

Following multiple selection stages, 1,300 students advanced to the national finals, with nearly 300 outstanding contestants earning the right to represent Việt Nam at the international finals in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS