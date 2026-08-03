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Hà Nội's path to green growth

August 03, 2026 - 18:00
Green transformation is not only an environmental necessity, but also a new engine for Hà Nội to grow sustainably, achieve higher competitiveness and ensure better quality of life.

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Society

More than 5,000 join walk in support of AO victims

Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin chapter in HCM City, said the programme is not only a commemorative event but also an opportunity to call on agencies at all levels, businesses, organisations and individuals to continue supporting AO victims in overcoming hardship and building their better lives.

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