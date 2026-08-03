Hà Nội's path to green growth

Around 1,300 students from 22 countries and territories gathered in Hà Nội on August 2 to compete in the international finals of the Asian International Mathematical Olympiad (AIMO) 2026, marking the first time Việt Nam has hosted the competition's global finale.
HCM City authorities have ordered agencies and public institutions to complete periodic health examinations for all officials, civil servants, public employees and workers under their management by October 31 as part of the city's universal health screening programme.
Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin chapter in HCM City, said the programme is not only a commemorative event but also an opportunity to call on agencies at all levels, businesses, organisations and individuals to continue supporting AO victims in overcoming hardship and building their better lives.
Flash floods killed three people in Gia Phù Commune, in the northern mountainous province of Lạng Sơn while heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds injured one person in the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai.
Police in HCM City have arrested and prosecuted 35 suspects involved in organising gambling and online gambling on August 1, with the total amount used for gambling initially worth more than VNĐ500 billion (US$19 million).