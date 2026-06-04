The Godfather among American classics screened at DANAFF IV

HÀ NỘI — Film lovers can expect a 'reel' treat at the fourth Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival (DANAFF IV), where 13 classic American films will be screened as part of the country-in-focus programme spotlighting United States cinema from June 28 to July 4.

Held under the theme Bridging Asia to The World, DANAFF IV continues Đà Nẵng's efforts to develop a professional international film festival, contributing to stronger international cooperation in Vietnamese cinema while showcasing the city as a dynamic and creative destination.

The world's most influential film industries

The programme offers audiences a glimpse into key milestones in the development of one of the world's most influential film industries, tracing its evolution in artistic language, storytelling techniques and production models over the decades.

"Each film spans a century of filmmaking, from the silent era to contemporary cinema," said Courtney Beale, Deputy Chief of Mission for the US Mission in Việt Nam.

"Together, they showcase values that are deeply American yet also universal: freedom, individualism, courage, perseverance, patriotism and the strength of family and community. These are values we are proud to share with Việt Nam, and values that I believe we all have in common."

Alongside The Godfather (1972), the selection features films spanning nearly a century of American cinema, from the silent classic The General (1926) to acclaimed works such as 12 Angry Men (1957), 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) and Saving Private Ryan (1998), as well as more recent portrayals of American life, including No Country for Old Men (2007) and Nomadland (2020).

The seminar, The US Film Industry – Successful Production Models and Their Application in Việt Nam, will examine the development of the US film industry and the factors behind its global success.

Bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals, researchers and experts from Việt Nam and abroad, the event will explore film production, distribution, audience development and the relationship between creativity and industry. By examining successful American models, the programme aims to offer insights that could contribute to the continued development of Việt Nam's film industry.

New highlights await

DANAFF Industry Days, a film industry networking programme, will be held for the first time. Featuring round-table discussions, experience-sharing sessions and partner meet-ups, the programme aims to create direct connections among key players across the film value chain, including producers, distributors, directors and investors.

"During two days of the event, we will gather 10 leading Vietnamese film production companies together with more than 22 international distributors from 13 countries and territories," said Jeremy Segay, independent film curator and consultant for DANAFF Industry Days.

DANAFF Script Lab, a professional training programme for young screenwriters in Việt Nam, will be launched as a strategic initiative to improve script quality and nurture a new generation of creative talent with support from Columbia University in the United States.

The programme will select eight feature film projects for intensive development under the guidance of international mentors, including producer and Columbia University film professor Jack Lechner, filmmaker Tony Bui and Singaporean director Anthony Chen, winner of the Caméra d'Or at Cannes. The programme is organised with the support of Columbia University in the United States.

The festival's highlights will remain its two main competition sections: Asian Feature Film and Vietnamese Feature Film. In addition to the top awards, the festival will also present a range of other prizes, including the NETPAC Award, the Critics' Award and the Audience Choice Award.

Screening programmes will also explore the evolution of Vietnamese cinema over 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal) and feature the Asian Cinema Panorama.

Beyond the screenings, the festival will host a wide range of professional activities, including seminars and discussions such as The Face of Vietnamese Cinema in the Renewal Era and Artificial Intelligence, Digital Technology and Intellectual Property Protection in Cinema.

Further information is available at https://vfda.vn/ and https://danaff.vn/. — VNS