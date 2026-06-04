Ninh Bình seeks UNESCO recognition for historic inscriptions

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese and international experts gathered in Hoa Lư Ward, Ninh Bình Province, on June 3 for an international symposium on the Ma Nhai inscriptions at Non Nước Mountain.

At the symposium, titled Journey to UNESCO Documentary Heritage – Ma Nhai Inscriptions on Non Nước Mountain, the experts discussed the outstanding value of the unique Ma Nhai inscriptions and its nomination for UNESCO recognition.

Renowned for its rich historical and cultural heritage, Ninh Bình features a diverse collection of tangible and intangible cultural assets intertwined with some of Việt Nam’s most spectacular natural scenery, according to Đặng Thanh Sơn, vice chairman of the Ninh Bình Provincial People's Committee.

"Non Nước Mountain is recognised as one of the province’s 10 special national relic sites, preserving a valuable collection of Ma Nhai inscriptions," said Sơn. "These inscriptions, carved in Hán (Chinese) and Nôm (Vietnamese ideographic script) directly onto natural rock surfaces, date from the 14th to the 20th century.

"The inscriptions are authentic documentation of Việt Nam’s political, cultural, intellectual and social life through different historical periods."

The event was attended by representatives of embassies from member countries of the Asia-Pacific Regional Committee for UNESCO’s Memory of the World Programme (MOWCAP) and members of UNESCO’s International Advisory Committee, as well as heritage managers and experts.

Discussion focused on improving the nomination dossier for the Non Nước Mountain Ma Nhai inscriptions, with the aim of ensuring the document reflects the highest level of academic scholarship.

Addressing the symposium, MOWCAP Vice Chairwoman Dr Vũ Thị Minh Hương said Ninh Bình authorities have worked closely with experts, researchers and relevant agencies to prepare a nomination dossier seeking UNESCO recognition for the inscriptions on Non Nước Mountain under the programme.

"The dossier was compiled in accordance with UNESCO regulations and has already been submitted for review ahead of consideration at MOWCAP's next session," Hương said.

Participants shared a wide range of perspectives after reviewing a presentation and introductory video on the inscriptions and Non Nước Mountain, helping clarify the core values and significance of the heritage.

The discussions also addressed the threats and challenges confronting the Non Nước Mountain cliff inscriptions, with experts highlighting the importance of effective management and preservation measures.

In his closing remarks, Sơn stressed that the recommendations put forward by the participants would serve as a valuable basis for shaping long-term strategies to safeguard and promote the heritage.

He said the province would continue its efforts to achieve recognition of the Non Nước Mountain Ma Nhai inscriptions under the UNESCO Memory of the World Programme for Asia and the Pacific.

Recognition of the Non Nước Mountain Ma Nhai inscriptions by MOWCAP would see Ninh Bình become the first province in Việt Nam to boast the full spectrum of UNESCO designations. The achievement would underscore the outstanding value of the province's heritage assets and elevate its international profile. — VNS