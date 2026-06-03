Việt Nam among top four most preferred destinations for travel, relocation

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam ranks among the four ASEAN countries most chosen by people in the region for travel, work, and live in, according to a survey in 2026 by Singapore’s Yusof Ishak Institute (ISEAS).

The four most preferred ASEAN member states to visit – Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Việt Nam, were the same four preferred for relocation, though ranked differently.

Meanwhile, among the region’s five largest countries – Việt Nam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand, respondents expressed a strong preference for domestic tourism.

Within ASEAN, Thailand is the most popular travel destination; interestingly, most Thai respondents chose to travel within their own country (85.7 per cent).

The region’s attractiveness is believed to stem from its business-friendly environment, high standards of education, healthcare, and transportation, low crime rates and political stability, among many other factors.

Việt Nam has consistently been recognised by international organisations and tourism awards for its diverse landscapes, rich cultural heritage, low travel costs, and improving tourism infrastructure.

Việt Nam welcomed 6.76 million international visitors in the first quarter of 2026, up 12.4 per cent year-on-year, according to the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism. VNA/VNS