People with great works exhibited at Hồ Chí Minh Museum

HÀ NỘI — Outstanding Vietnamese people from various fields are being honoured at an exhibition entitled Ordinary but Noble Examples at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum in Hà Nội.

The event, which opened on June 2, is jointly organised by the museum, the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilisation in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

In commemoration of the 115th anniversary of Hồ Chí Minh’s departure to seek a path to national salvation (June 5, 1911–2026) as well as his 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890–2026), a total of 136 individuals and groups have been honoured this year, marking the 14th consecutive year of the initiative.

The display, bringing together about 200 documents, photos and artefacts, is divided into two zones.

The first provides an overview of the process of studying and following the ideology, ethics and style of Hồ Chí Minh.

Visitors also have the opportunity to see President Hồ Chí Minh’s belongings such as clothes, sandals, hats, briefcases and sets of dinnerware used in his daily life and work.

The second zone highlights exemplary individuals who have achieved outstanding results in labour, study, work, volunteer activities, caring for the vulnerable, environmental protection and building a humane community. They are nominated by provincial Party Committees.

Visitors also learn about their inspiring stories and strong desire to contribute to the community. They dare to think, speak, act and take responsibility and confront difficulties to move forward in the era of national rise.

Among them are Hồ Đình Vũ in Nghệ An Province, who quietly took his visually impaired friend to school for two years; teacher Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Mai, who dedicated herself to teaching students in the remote mountainous region of Lai Châu; and Bùi Thị Thuỷ, whose green startup solution produces useful products from unripe pomelos.

According to the organisers, the exhibition not only honours these outstanding people and good deeds but also serves as a space for political and ideological education, where Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, ethics and style are transformed into public service discipline, a spirit of serving the people, a will for innovation, community responsibility and patriotism.

The exhibition will remain open until the end of September at No 19 Ngọc Hà Street. — VNS