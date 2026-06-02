Vietnamese animation seeks to define its own identity

HCM CITY — After decades of working behind the scenes on international productions, Vietnamese animation studios are increasingly stepping into the spotlight with original stories that draw on local culture and creative vision.

From digital platforms to international film festivals, a growing number of animated works distinguished by personal vision and cultural identity are gaining recognition.

These developments signal the emergence of a new generation of creators seeking to establish a place for Vietnamese animation within today’s creative landscape.

From absorbing influences to defining identity

For decades, Việt Nam has been known as an outsourcing hub for major film industries such as those of the United States and Japan. However, technical expertise alone is not enough to achieve international recognition.

Hà Huy Hoàng, art director of DeeDee Animation Studio, a Hà Nội-based studio producing international-standard 2D and 3D animation, said the country’s creative workforce resembles “sponges”, capable of rapidly absorbing influences ranging from Japanese visual styles to the more individualistic approaches often associated with Western animation.

The challenge, he noted, lies in transforming those diverse influences into a distinctly Vietnamese creative identity.

The turning point comes through greater ownership of content and intellectual property. Rather than focusing solely on outsourced production, studios such as DeeDee Animation are investing in original works that reflect both personal artistic expression and Vietnamese cultural values.

“We do not expect instant success,” Hoàng said. “Instead, we aim to ignite sparks of passion through our own stories. When a work reaches maturity in both emotional depth and artistic quality, it can naturally resonate with audiences across borders.”

According to him, identity should not rely on cultural symbols inserted artificially into a production. Instead, it should emerge as a genuine differentiating factor in an international market already saturated with familiar styles.

Industry professionals believe that deep cultural understanding combined with contemporary storytelling techniques will be crucial in helping Vietnamese animation reach wider audiences.

Today’s viewers are not only interested in visual quality but also seek stories that offer emotional depth and distinctive perspectives.

The studio’s debut short film Awaken, along with independent productions such as Tàn thể: Tiền truyện (Fragments: The Prequel) and Dịch vụ quỷ sứ (Devil Service), have received positive responses and won numerous domestic and international awards.

Raising professional standards for global audiences

Trần Thị Ngọc, a 21-year-old student at Thuongmai University, said she hopes to see Vietnamese animated works compete on quality.

“When a film is compelling enough to make international audiences curious about the Vietnamese spirit and perspective, that in itself is a success,” she said.

For Vietnamese animation to advance further, quality must remain the top priority. Hoàng stressed that international audiences do not grant special recognition simply because a production comes from an emerging film industry.

“Today’s viewers are accustomed to the exceptionally high standards set by studios such as Disney and Pixar,” he said. “To compete internationally, we must achieve a level of professionalism that is genuinely convincing, from animation and production techniques to storytelling.”

Raising professional standards is also regarded as a prerequisite for Vietnamese animation to participate confidently in international film festivals.

When cinematic language is strong enough, cultural barriers can be reduced, allowing local stories to connect with global audiences.

Several productions by DeeDee Animation Studio have already received encouraging feedback from overseas viewers.

Silka, a viewer from Belgium, said she was pleasantly surprised after watching Mứt và Đậu ở Làng Bông (Jelly’s Bean).

“The film is genuinely engaging,” she said. “I was impressed by its humanistic message. It has a distinctive identity and does not remind me of the style of any other country.”

According to Silka, works of this quality have the potential to reach international audiences, particularly children in Belgium.

Nevertheless, Vietnamese animation still faces considerable challenges in expanding into larger markets. These range from persistent perceptions that animation is primarily a medium for children to difficulties in securing investment capital.

However, with the emergence of younger studios and increasingly professional approaches to production, Vietnamese animation is gradually being recognised as a creative industry capable of telling stories, promoting culture and strengthening the country’s image abroad.

Through persistence in creative development, greater content ownership and a commitment to quality, Vietnamese animation is steadily carving out its own place on the international stage with stories and cultural identities rooted in Việt Nam. — VNS