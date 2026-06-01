Lý Sơn Islands add more boat trips in high-tourism season

LÝ SƠN ISLANDS — Travel to Lý Sơn Islands is set to become easier during the peak tourism season after an additional high-speed ferry was put into service, increasing capacity on one of central Việt Nam's busiest island routes.

The Phú Quốc Express Joint Stock Company has launched a second 286-seat catamaran on the route linking Sa Kỳ Port and Lý Sơn Islands off the coast of Quảng Ngãi Province.

The vessel entered service on May 30 and operates four return trips a day, reducing travel time between the mainland and the islands to between 35 and 40 minutes.

The company said its first high-speed ferry resumed operations in April, joining six other vessels serving the route. Together, the fleet can transport between 1,500 and 2,000 passengers a day.

The additional vessel raises the total number of daily ferry services on the route to about 30 during the peak tourism season, helping meet growing demand from visitors.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, around 17,000 visitors travelled to Lý Sơn during the nine-day May Day holiday period.

The busiest day saw more than 3,000 passengers use ferry services to reach the island district, highlighting the growing appeal of one of Việt Nam's most popular coastal destinations.

The boat service provider said it offers tickets priced between VNĐ182,000 (US$7.28) and VNĐ238,000 ($9.52) per trip.

According to authorities of the Lý Sơn Special Administrative Region, a plan to build a dual-use airport has been included in the 2030 master plan, alongside sea routes linking Dung Quất and Kỳ Hà ports on the mainland with ports on Lý Sơn Islands and An Bình Islet.

The Lý Sơn Special Administrative Region, which covers Lý Sơn Islands and An Bình Islet 30km off the coast of Quảng Ngãi, has emerged as a leading sea and island destination in central Việt Nam.

The islands are home to about 22,000 residents, most of whom make their living from fishing and farming garlic and shallots.

It hosts more than 200,000 visitors per year.

The Phú Quốc Express Joint Stock Company was selected as a qualified logistics and transport supplier providing services for the US naval aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson on its visit to Đà Nẵng. VNA/VNS