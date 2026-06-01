Buôn Ma Thuột named among world's best culinary destinations by National Geographic

HÀ NỘI – Buôn Ma Thuột, the coffee capital of Việt Nam in the central province of Đắk Lắk, has been named by National Geographic as one of the world's best culinary destinations in its prestigious “Best of the World 2026” list.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the recognition places Buôn Ma Thuột alongside some of the globe’s most iconic food destinations, bringing Việt Nam’s coffee heritage and the unique culinary culture of the Central Highlands into the international spotlight.

Đắk Lắk produces around 30 per cent of Việt Nam’s total coffee output and is home to some of the world’s finest Robusta beans. Coffee culture in the province is far more than an industry; it is a living tradition deeply embedded in daily life, intertwined with the customs of indigenous ethnic communities such as the Ede and M’nông, and the region’s vast green highlands. Visitors to Buôn Ma Thuột can enjoy coffee experiences found nowhere else.

These include farm-to-cup journeys through sprawling coffee plantations, where visitors can pick, roast and brew their own coffee; traditional Ede coffee ceremonies passed down through generations; and a thriving café scene featuring hundreds of independent coffee houses, ranging from century-old colonial villas to open-air gardens overlooking mist-covered valleys.

Notably, the geographical indication “Buôn Ma Thuột Coffee” is legally protected in more than 30 countries, underscoring the exceptional quality and distinctiveness of coffee grown in the region. The unique combination of nutrient-rich basalt soil, elevations of 400-800m above sea level, and the Central Highlands’ tropical climate creates a flavour profile that coffee experts describe as bold, full-bodied and highly aromatic.

The recognition by National Geographic is a source of pride not only for Buôn Ma Thuột and Đắk Lắk, but for Việt Nam as a whole, said Nguyễn Sơn Hùng, head of the tourism management division under the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

“We warmly invite travellers and coffee lovers from around the world to experience first-hand what makes our coffee culture truly unique. Buôn Ma Thuột is more than a destination – it is an emotion, a story and a cup of coffee that visitors will never forget,” he added. VNA/VNS