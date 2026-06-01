Temple of Literature hosts art exhibition on student experiences

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition is being held at Văn Miếu, the Temple of Literature, to celebrate the 950th anniversary of its founding as Việt Nam’s first national university in 1076.

Visitors can explore images of scholars across generations, celebrate the tradition of learning and connect past and present education through contemporary art.

The art exhibition Sĩ tử 3 – Chuyện Sĩ Tử (Candidates 3 – Tales of the Scholars) has opened at Tiền Đường Hall in the temple's Thái Học Courtyard.

This marks the third edition of the exhibition, which was organised by the Văn Miếu Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities.

Through more than 40 artworks created by 22 young artists using a wide range of styles and media from watercolour to installation art, the exhibition offers the public a multi-dimensional perspective on the tradition of learning.

The works on display employ watercolour techniques and applied art to connect traditional stories with contemporary life.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the centre's director Lê Xuân Kiêu said: “We hope this year’s event will help further spread the spirit of learning within society and beyond.

“Through these cultural activities, students visiting the Temple of Literature will be able to experience a very different atmosphere. We also hope the event will be a source of encouragement, giving them greater confidence and inspiration not only for the examinations ahead, but also for their long educational journey afterwards.”

The exhibition is jointly organised by Nhau Studio, the centre and the northern branch of the International Watercolor Society (IWS) in Việt Nam. It runs until June 30.

Through its theme, the exhibition recalls the image of examination candidates travelling to sit imperial exams, as well as distinguished scholars, such as teacher Chu Văn An and laureate Mạc Đĩnh Chi.

It also expands the meaning of the term 'scholar' in modern society. In this context, a scholar is anyone who persistently learns and improves themselves every day.

The event aims to promote the spirit of learning and the tradition of honouring talent, while making the Temple of Literature a more approachable destination for those who appreciate Hà Nội’s cultural heritage.

A special highlight of the exhibition is the display space. Here, 950 real-life stories of perseverance in learning from individuals of different ages, professions and regions are respectfully presented.

These stories are thoughtfully arranged in a distinctly Vietnamese setting, featuring traditional handcrafted materials such as dó (poonah) paper, conical hats and woven bamboo-and-rattan lanterns, creating a harmonious dialogue between heritage and contemporary spirit.

Following the first two editions held in 2024 and 2025, the third exhibition continues to explore the examination season as its central theme.

While previous exhibitions mainly depicted familiar scenes from school life, this year’s edition expands its artistic approach through visual experimentation and contemporary artistic expression, offering a fresh perspective on a subject closely associated with generations of students.

In addition, the exhibition features Artist Mini Tours and a series of interactive activities, including rubber stamp carving, Lego printing and wood painting. These activities offer visitors the opportunity to experience the creative process firsthand and create their own personal keepsakes within the thousand-year-old cultural space of Việt Nam’s first university.

IWS North Vietnam representative Nguyễn Thuỳ Anh said: “The exhibition is a project of significant cultural and educational value, where every effort is recognised and heard.

“It reflects a serious creative mindset, a strong storytelling ability through visual art, and a spirit of connecting art with the community. The IWS is delighted to continue supporting art projects in Việt Nam, helping to share and spread a love for watercolour art.” — VNS