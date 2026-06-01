Japan, central Việt Nam friendships look for bright future development

Japan and coastal cities in central Việt Nam have been boosting their friendship ties, cultural exchanges and people-to-people programmes as well as promoting cooperation and investment over a number of decades.

The Head of the Consulate General of Japan, Mori Takero spoke with Việt Nam News about the fruitful ties between Japan and the central region after the recent visit of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to Việt Nam.

What is the significance of the recent visit of Prime Minister Takaichi to Việt Nam?

Việt Nam is the first Asian country that she chose to pay a bilateral visit after she succeeded office. It is well remembered that the late former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo came to Việt Nam as his first foreign country to visit in January of 2013. Five consecutive Japanese Prime Ministers (Fumio Kishida, Shigeru Ishiba, Yoshihide Suga, Abe and Takaichi) all paid visits to Việt Nam during their first year as Prime Minister and this is a clear message that Japan puts emphasis on the relations with Việt Nam.

The most notable moment during her visit was the foreign policy speech held at Việt Nam National University in Hà Nội discussing the evolution of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).

Việt Nam was chosen to deliver this speech, because Japan regards Việt Nam as a key and important partner to realise the vision of the FOIP.

During her stay in Hà Nội, PM Takaichi held meetings with newly elected leaders including General Secretary of the Communist Party and President of Việt Nam, Tô Lâm, Prime Minister of Việt Nam, Lê Minh Hưng and Chairman of the National Assembly of Việ Nam, Trần Thanh Mẫn.

PM Hưng is a pro-Japan figure with deep understanding of Japan, having studied at Japanese university in the past. They all had good discussions and exchange of views in various areas.

The leaders confirmed to further strengthen the ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ and to work closely together toward the realisation and updates of the FOIP. Notably, PM Hưng made a clear statement that Việt Nam supports Japanese efforts, including the FOIP.

Leaders recognised that it is important to enhance the autonomy and resilience of both countries amid an increasingly severe international environment and concurred on advancing cooperation in economic security including energy, critical minerals, AI, semiconductors, identifying these as new priority areas for Japan-Việt Nam cooperation.

How has the vision of the FOIP evolved?

Amid an increasingly severe international environment, it is essential for countries in the Indo-Pacific, including Japan, to enhance their capacity for self-reliance and resilience across economic, social and security domains, so that they can determine their own future while recognising the complexities of interdependence.

Japan will advance these efforts on its own while also working closely with iother like-minded partners to provide the cooperation tailored to the needs of countries in the region.

To achieve this, Japan has identified priority areas that require particular attention at present and advance concrete initiatives that deliver benefits to both partner countries and Japan, making full use of all available tools.

Concrete priority areas are as follows:

Building an economic foundation for the age of AI and data including by strengthening supply chain resilience for energy and critical materials.

Co-creation of economic growth opportunities through public-private collaboration and rule sharing.

Enhancing cooperation in the field of security to ensure regional peace and stability.

Through these efforts, Japan aims to become more resilient and prosperous together with the region as a whole.

What are the prospects of the development of Japan's relations with central Việt Nam following the visit of PM Takaichi?

PM Takaichi referred to the UNESCO-recognised World Heritage site of Hội An ancient town during her foreign policy speech.

She pointed out that ‘Japanese Bridge’ in the Hội An old town, which was restored with Japan’s cooperation, tells the story of more than four hundred years of exchange between Japan and Việt Nam.

PM Takaichi said: "More than four hundred years ago, from the South China Sea, through the Taiwan Strait and on to the East China Sea, Japanese and Vietnamese people engaged in dynamic trade. Together, we have enjoyed the blessings of free and open seas. There are few partners who understand the value of this more deeply than we do.”

This reference demonstrates that the historic exchange between Hội An and Japan is linked to today’s foreign policy, the vision of the FOIP.

Furthermore, musicial numbers from the musical ‘Princess Anio’ (Vietnamese Princess Ngọc Hoa and Japanese merchant Araki Sotaro’s love story in 17th century, in Hội An and Nagasaki) were performed during the luncheon hosted by General Secretary of the Communist Party and President of Việt Nam, Tô Lâm in honour of PM Takaichi.

The story of Japan-Việt Nam friendship and exchange, set in Hội An, attracted considerable interest from the top leaders of both countries.

The Consulate-General of Japan, in cooperation with Đà Nẵng City Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, organised the annual 22nd Hội An-Japan Cultural Exchange Programme.

The history of exchanges and culture between Japan and Việt Nam in the ancient town is the fundamental of the bilateral friendship and foreign policy.

PM Takaichi also mentioned during the Gala Dinner hosted by Vietnamese PM Hưng that this year’s ‘Việt Nam-Japan Regional Co-operation Forum’ will be hosted by Huế City where PM Takaichi’s hometown Nara Prefecture has established a Friendly Exchange and Co-operation Relations.

Central Việt Nam is supporting multi-layered Japan-Việt Nam exchanges, and the Consulate-General of Japan in Đà Nẵng City is determined to further work hard to promote and develop the bilateral relationship.

The foundation of prolonged commitment on investment capital from Japan to the central city was built from friendliness and trust from local people to the Japanese education system, and many graduate Japanese language students are working in companies and universities in the central city. — VNS