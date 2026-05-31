Top leader’s visit boosts Việt Nam – Singapore ties, ASEAN’s global standing: experts

SINGAPORE — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm’s visit to Singapore from May 29 to 31 has not only provided fresh momentum for bilateral relations but also helped ensure that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remains a strong, united and indispensable actor on the international stage, experts have said.

This assessment was shared by Professor Vũ Minh Khương from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and Dr. Mohamed Effendy B Abdul Hamid, a senior lecturer in Southeast Asian studies at the National University of Singapore (NUS), in separate interviews granted to the Vietnam News Agency.

Against the backdrop of growing geopolitical uncertainties, countries today face not only the challenge of pursuing development, but also of strengthening resilience in the face ofcomplex regional and global developments. This reality requires nations to deepen cooperation and embrace the concept of strategic cohesion, Khương said.

According to the scholar, strategic cohesion rests on three key pillars.

First, Việt Nam and Singapore share a common vision for the region and the future. The two countries hold largely similar views on relations with major powers, including China and the US, as well as on building a prosperous and dynamic Southeast Asia and Asia more broadly. Both place particular emphasis on international law, maritime security, international trade and foreign investment, providing a strong basis for shared thinking.

Second, they possess significant complementary strengths. Việt Nam offers abundant resources, strong growth momentum and considerable development potential while Singapore has emerged as a model of successful development. Their partnership therefore has the capacity to generate substantial values.

Third, both are committed to deepening cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including maritime and aviation connectivity, human resources development, energy reserves, and national security. Such ties will help facilitate greater regional integration and lay the groundwork for a more unified Southeast Asian economy by 2050, with Việt Nam and Singapore playing a leading role.

Looking ahead to 2045, when Việt Nam aims to become a developed economy, the two countries are expected to be linked by one of the world's most advanced strategic partnerships, the professor noted, describing this as a distinctive feature of General Secretary and President Lâm’s visit.

To ensure security, stability and sustainable development, ASEAN must reinforce its role as an anchor of stability amid an increasingly volatile global environment, Mohamed Effendy B Abdul Hamid said.

According to the expert, the Vietnamese leader’s visit to Singapore has contributed to that objective by opening up a new chapter in bilateral cooperation that extends beyond traditional trade discussions and reflects the need for more extensive strategic coordination in addressing common challenges.

By aligning their efforts more closely, Việt Nam and Singapore are not only safeguarding their respective national interests but also helping to ensure that ASEAN remains a strong, united and indispensable force in global affairs, he added. — VNA/VNS