Top Vietnamese leader's visit reaffirms political trust, opens new chapter in Việt Nam–Thailand relations

The official visit of Việt Nam’s Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm from May 27-29 to Thailand is one of the key highlights of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

It provides an opportunity to reaffirm the political trust between the two governments and to open a new chapter in the bilateral relations, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, in an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Bangkok.

How does Thailand assess the significance of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm's visit in the context of the strong development of Việt Nam-Thailand relations currently?

This visit is significant because it is H.E. Mr. Tô Lâm’s first official visit to Thailand as General Secretary of the Communist Party and President of Việt Nam, and also the first official visit at leaders’ level under Prime Minister Anutin’s current administration. Thailand is the first ASEAN country he is visiting officially after assuming the presidency.

It is organised as part of the 50th anniversary of Thailand–Việt Nam diplomatic relations this year.

Thailand and Việt Nam are highly connected and interdependent. Our economies and supply chains are closely linked, and both countries benefit from each other’s growth. Thailand is Việt Nam’s largest trading partner in ASEAN and the 8th largest foreign investor in Việt Nam, while Việt Nam is Thailand’s second largest trading partner in ASEAN. Bilateral trade has reached nearly US$24 billion, and is on track to achieve the target of $25 billion.

In terms of investment, our two countries are closely linked through integrated supply chains. More than half of Thailand’s exports to Việt Nam are intermediate goods used in Việt Nam’s export-oriented manufacturing sector. This means that the more Việt Nam exports, the more it imports from Thailand. This reflects strong complementarity between Thai and Vietnamese economies and supply chains. We should, therefore, work together to build on this strong foundation and ensure that our economies continue to grow together.

We also have many Thai companies investing in Việt Nam, with plans for further expansion in the near future. In this regard, we hope that Vietnamese Government and relevant local authorities will continue to explore ways to further facilitate Thai investors in Việt Nam and ease certain restrictions they may face. This would be of mutual benefit to both countries.

In your opinion, what should Thailand-Việt Nam do to drive their 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' to a new high level?

Thailand and Việt Nam are now Comprehensive Strategic Partners (CSP), the highest level of partnership Việt Nam has with any country.

A key component of the CSP Plan of Action is the “Three Connects Strategy”, which are connecting supply chains, connecting local economies, and connecting sustainable development strategies or green growth. The aim is to strengthen competitiveness, ensure that economic benefits reach local communities, and promote sustainable growth together.

Our cooperation should focus on future-oriented economic partnership, particularly in potential areas such as green economy, digital economy, science, technology and innovation (STI), and future workforce development.

In the context of various regional and global changes, how should Thailand and Việt Nam cooperate to strengthen the central role and unity of ASEAN?

As Comprehensive Strategic Partners, Thailand and Việt Nam should look beyond bilateral issues and working together on broader regional and international challenges. Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Thailand and Việt Nam benefits the region.

As two largest economies in the Mekong Subregion, we should be anchor for peace and development, and be drivers of economic development and connectivity, such as between Thailand-Laos-Việt Nam.

ASEAN is at an important crossroads. While we have achieved many successes in the past, we also continue to face significant challenges. It is therefore essential for ASEAN to strengthen its unity and centrality in addressing these challenges.

Our two countries share a common outlook on the region, as well as the same concerns regarding ASEAN’s future. This is a time when we need to reinforce regionalism with ASEAN in order to promote peace, stability and progress, and to ensure that ASEAN remains a safe and constructive space amid growing geopolitical competition and conflict. In doing so, we can further advance intra-ASEAN economic cooperation and deeper regional integration.

As two major economies in ASEAN, we should also be a driving force for closer ASEAN regional integration to build up regional resilience.

Our two countries are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations. What are your expectations for this relationship over the next 50 years?

The 50th anniversary marks an important milestone in the relationship, reflecting the deep and longstanding ties between our two countries. This significant visit also says much about the direction of our partnership over the next 50 years.

We highly welcome the fact that Thailand is the 1st ASEAN country to receive his official visit after he assumed the presidency, and this has become one of the key highlights of the 50th anniversary of relations between our two countries.

Therefore, this is an opportunity to reaffirm the political trust between our two governments and to open a new chapter in Thailand–Việt Nam relations.

The visit will also underscore both countries’ commitment to further strengthen our CSP so that both countries can broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest, promote win-win cooperation, and deliver tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries.

CSP Action Plan will also be adopted as roadmap for concrete implementation. VNS