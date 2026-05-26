HCM City promotes smart landscape, healthy living

HCM CITY — The green economy is projected to contribute more than 10 per cent of Việt Nam’s GDP by 2030 and create hundreds of thousands of jobs, experts said at a forum in HCM City.

The Green – Smart – Sustainable Living forum was organised by the HCM City Startup and Innovation Hub, HCM City University of Architecture and Gallery Architecture & Materials on Monday.

Nguyễn Thu Phong, vice president of the Việt Nam Association of Architects and founder of Gallery Architecture & Materials, said: “In the context of rapid urbanisation in Việt Nam, the need for green, healthy, and health-friendly living spaces is becoming increasingly urgent.”

The combination of landscape design, architecture, and technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), smart cities, smart homes, and smart landscapes is opening up a completely new approach to urban living spaces – smaller, smarter, while still ensuring ecological balance and a quality living experience, Phong said.

The rise of offshore wind power and various smart city initiatives across Việt Nam is unlocking huge opportunities for clean energy, sustainable materials, and IoT solutions.

With more than 40 smart city projects underway nationwide, there is significant demand for IoT solutions in urban landscape management, lighting, and operations, he said.

It is projected that by 2030, the green economy could contribute over 10 per cent to GDP, he said.

To showcase cutting-edge products and technologies, the Smart Landscape & Healthy Living Expo is scheduled to take place in HCM City from July 17–19.

The event will bring together more than 50 businesses and startups spanning six key fields: smart home and smart landscape, materials and landscape solutions, renewable and smart energy, urban greenery and ecological solutions, architecture design, and green lifestyle and well-being.

Trần Trọng Tuyên, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Science and Technology, the expo’s organiser, said that the city identifies science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key drivers for sustainable growth.

It is implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation through various programmes, policies, and practical cooperation models, Tuyên said.

The exhibition will serves as a platform to connect the Government, scientists, businesses, startups, and the creative community, to jointly promote solutions for the future of cities, he said.

The event at the HCM City Startup and Innovation Hub will feature a dynamic lineup of activities, including CEO Talks, Startup Pitching sessions, specialised discussions, and interactive workshops. — VNS